Even the chai stalls joined the madness, handing out steaming cups like victory shots.

Families, friends, and strangers became one giant squad, and the air smelled like firecrackers, sugar, and unfiltered joy. The energy wasn’t polite; it was loud, messy, chaotic — and oh-so-perfect. Meena Bazaar and other neighbourhoods has seen its share of sales and crowds, but nothing like this carnival.

So Dubai's busy streets like Meena Bazaar area didn’t just celebrate; it showed off — in full volume, full color, and zero chill. If you weren’t there, well, your FOMO is justified.