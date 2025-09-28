The moment that last ball secured India’s victory, crowds went wild and joyous
Dubai: India won the Asia Cup 2025, and Dubai's popular localities like the Meena Bazaar in Bur Dubai turned into one giant block party.
Forget shopping bags and spice stalls — the streets dotting high-fashion stores and ethnic wear were hijacked by cricket fever.
The moment that last ball secured India’s victory, the crowd went wild. Think fireworks, dhol [drum] beats, horns blaring, plates clanging, and fans screaming themselves hoarse — it was less marketplace, more mini-stadium on steroids.
Police vans and ambulances were stationed for crowd control, but it looks like Diwali came early for Dubai residents.
Look closely, and you could see people were too busy dancing on the streets, and recording every sweaty, glittery second for Instagram. One corner had a bhangra circle that refused to quit; another had grown men busting moves that should’ve come with a health warning. Being carried on your friend's shoulder was also a popular sport.
Even the chai stalls joined the madness, handing out steaming cups like victory shots.
Families, friends, and strangers became one giant squad, and the air smelled like firecrackers, sugar, and unfiltered joy. The energy wasn’t polite; it was loud, messy, chaotic — and oh-so-perfect. Meena Bazaar and other neighbourhoods has seen its share of sales and crowds, but nothing like this carnival.
So Dubai's busy streets like Meena Bazaar area didn’t just celebrate; it showed off — in full volume, full color, and zero chill. If you weren’t there, well, your FOMO is justified.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox