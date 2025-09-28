The weather is expected to be warm and notably humid, with daytime temperatures reaching up to 38°C and dipping to around 29°C in the evening. While there may be a slight drop in temperature after sunset, humidity levels will remain high throughout, testing the endurance of players on the field. Importantly, there is no rain forecast, ensuring an uninterrupted match. For spectators, breathable clothing and staying well-hydrated will be key to enjoying the game comfortably.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium appears favorable for batting, promising a competitive contest. Both sides boast strong bowling lineups capable of exploiting any assistance the surface offers, so batters will need to tread carefully early on. Since dew has not been a major factor in the tournament so far, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for chasing.