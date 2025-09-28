The biggest cricketing contest of the year unfolds in front of a packed Dubai crowd
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
The weather is expected to be warm and notably humid, with daytime temperatures reaching up to 38°C and dipping to around 29°C in the evening. While there may be a slight drop in temperature after sunset, humidity levels will remain high throughout, testing the endurance of players on the field. Importantly, there is no rain forecast, ensuring an uninterrupted match. For spectators, breathable clothing and staying well-hydrated will be key to enjoying the game comfortably.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium appears favorable for batting, promising a competitive contest. Both sides boast strong bowling lineups capable of exploiting any assistance the surface offers, so batters will need to tread carefully early on. Since dew has not been a major factor in the tournament so far, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for chasing.
Salman Agha, Pakistan captain: Both teams are under the same pressure, and we will try to win this game and give our best. Yes, we made more mistakes than India in the two matches we lost. Whichever team makes fewer mistakes will win. I believe we can win tomorrow. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team.
Suryakumar Yadav, Indian captain: Let's have a good recovery tonight [post Sri Lanka match]. Let us not think about that (the final) right now. A few boys had a lot of cramps today. Have a good recovery day tomorrow, and we will turn up the same way we did today.
India’s journey to the final has been dominant, with the only real challenge coming in their last Super Four match against Sri Lanka, which was decided in a Super Over.
They opened their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE in a low-scoring encounter. In their next match, India comfortably defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a game that gained attention due to the handshake controversy.
Their final group-stage match saw them overcome a spirited Oman side, winning by 21 runs. With three wins in the group stage, India entered the Super Four unbeaten and continued their strong form by defeating Pakistan once again—this time by six wickets.
Against Bangladesh, India registered a comfortable 41-run victory, all but securing their place in the final. The only real test came in their last Super Four match against Sri Lanka. Despite putting up a solid 202/5, Sri Lanka matched the total, forcing a Super Over. India, however, held their nerve and emerged victorious in the tiebreaker.
Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a dominant 93-run win over Oman. However, they stumbled in their next fixture, losing to India.
They bounced back with a convincing 41-run victory over the UAE, which ensured their progression to the Super Four as the second team from Group A.
The Super Four stage began on a tough note, with another loss to India putting them under pressure. Nevertheless, Pakistan responded well, securing a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
Their final Super Four match against Bangladesh effectively served as a semi-final. In a tense contest, Pakistan held their nerve to win by 11 runs and booked their spot in the final.
The final showdown is here! The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the stage for the electrifying final of the Asia Cup 2025. Starting at 6pm, expect a cauldron of noise and emotion as these two giants go all-out in a high-octane Powerplay battle. The atmosphere will be electric, but the players will need to conquer not just their opponents, but also the testing weather conditions to lift that trophy.
The big moment the entire cricketing world has been waiting for is finally here. After nearly four decades since the Asia Cup began as a humble regional tournament, for the first time ever, the two undisputed giants of Asian cricket — India and Pakistan — will clash in the final.
Sure, these two fierce rivals have met numerous times in the Asia Cup over the years. But never before have both teams made it to the final together — and that fact alone makes this showdown nothing short of historic.
Cricket fever is reaching its peak as India and Pakistan face off in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans from across the region are expected to descend on Dubai Sports City, making it one of the busiest match days in recent memory.
With such a massive turnout expected, the stadium authorities are urging spectators to plan ahead and use public transport wherever possible. Doing so not only saves time but also avoids the stress of finding parking in one of the city's busiest sporting hubs.
The incredible cricket showdown is here, as India take on Pakistan in the thrilling Asia Cup final. This blockbuster match at the iconic Dubai International Stadium, promising a night of world-class cricket action. For anyone keen on catching the game in an immersive, high-energy fan zone, Dubai is filled with awesome venues where you can join thousands of passionate fans for a truly unforgettable match-day experience.
Fans attending the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today should familiarise themselves with stadium rules to ensure a smooth and safe experience.
The stage is set at the Dubai International Stadium, where nearly 30,000 fans will pack the stands for a final that carries more weight than just silverware.
India and Pakistan, two cricketing giants, two rivals whose encounters transcend sport, are meeting in the Asia Cup final today for the first time in the tournament's 41-year history. It is a showdown that has gripped not only South Asia but the cricketing world at large.
Sometimes, the script just writes itself. Even before the Asia Cup began, most people were certain that given the format of the tournament, India and Pakistan would be meeting thrice over three Sundays of the event. The fans have got their wish, with the two continental giants lining up for the blockbuster match-up in Dubai today in what will be their first meeting in a final of the tournament.
In their two previous meetings of this edition, India have come up trumps, but if the buzz around this game is anything to go by, Pakistan fans and the neutrals believe that an upset could be on the cards. While both sides won their last Super Four matches heading into the final, Pakistan seem to be peaking at the right time, even though India did manage to scrape past Sri Lanka in the Super Over in an inconsequential clash on Friday and go into the final unbeaten. Read more...
