Breaking stadium rules—violence, abuse, or banned items—can bring fines and jail
Fans attending the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28 should familiarise themselves with stadium rules to ensure a smooth and safe experience.
India, unbeaten and the tournament’s most successful team with eight titles, will face a determined Pakistan, two-time champions aiming to break their winning streak. This will be their third T20I clash of the tournament and the fourth meeting at this venue in 2025, with India having won both previous encounters—setting the stage for an intense finale.
If you plan to attend, it’s essential to review regulations designed to ensure a safe and secure event. Dubai Police have emphasised that all spectators should familiarise themselves with stadium guidelines ahead of the final. Fans are advised to check the list of prohibited items and follow instructions from security personnel. Compliance helps protect everyone, ensures smooth event operations, and allows the match to be enjoyed in a safe, positive atmosphere.
Before every match, Dubai Police issue safety advisories urging spectators to cooperate with police and private security teams. An SMS alert sent to fans reminded them to:
Check tickets for validity
Enter through gates assigned by event organisers
Authorities also thanked attendees for helping maintain a secure and enjoyable championship.
The Events Security Committee (ESC) and Dubai Police emphasise:
Arrive at least three hours before kick-off
One entry per valid ticket; no re-entry
Follow stewards’ instructions and posted signage
Park only in designated areas
Avoid banned items and respect stadium regulations
Violations such as pitch invasions, carrying banned items, or abusive behaviour may result in Dh5,000–Dh30,000 fines and up to three months in prison.
Specialised police units are deployed across all Asia Cup matches. Authorities warn that any disruption to safety will face strict legal action.
Under the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events:
Unauthorised pitch entry or banned items (fireworks, flares, etc.): 1–3 months in prison, Dh5,000–Dh30,000 fines
Violence, throwing objects, or racist/abusive language → fines Dh10,000–Dh30,000, imprisonment possible
Fans are reminded that the following are banned inside the stadium:
Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, flammable or hazardous materials
Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices
Large umbrellas, camera rigs, selfie sticks, unauthorised photography
Flags, banners, or signs not approved by organisers
Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, glass items
Outside food/drinks, smoking, or other unsafe items
Dubai Police urge fans to cooperate with security teams, enjoy the match responsibly, and uphold sportsmanship, ensuring a positive atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the game.
Dubai motorists are urged to take alternate routes as thousands of fans head to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai Sports City. Heavy congestion is expected from 4pm, intensifying closer to the 6:30pm kick-off, and again after the match ends around 10pm.
Major routes to the stadium include:
Al Khail Road
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road
Hessa Street
Umm Al Suqeim Street
Roads through Al Barsha and Dubai Golf Estate
Neighbourhoods impacted may include Dubai Motor City, Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Dubai Production City (IMPZ), Dubai Studio City, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Qudra Road, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Damac Hills 1, and Tilal City.
Authorities advise motorists to:
Set out early
Use alternative routes such as Umm Al Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street
Consider public transport to avoid delays
Dubai Police patrol teams will manage traffic flow and ensure safety around the stadium. Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei confirmed all preparations are in place to secure the venue and manage crowds.
Umm Al Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street
Al Fay Road from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road for access from the south
From central Dubai: Al Khail Road (E44), exit early towards Arjan or Dubai Studio City
Designated stadium lots (P1–P4) – arrive early as they fill quickly
Overflow parking: Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City, with shuttle buses to the stadium
Park-and-ride: Near Mall of the Emirates and First Abu Dhabi Bank Metro stations; take RTA feeder buses or taxis to the venue
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox