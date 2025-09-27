GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Dubai Police list banned items, safety rules; fines up to Dh30,000

Breaking stadium rules—violence, abuse, or banned items—can bring fines and jail

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Fans beware: What’s banned at the India-Pakistan match in Dubai? Fines and rules explained
Fans beware: What’s banned at the India-Pakistan match in Dubai? Fines and rules explained
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Fans attending the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28 should familiarise themselves with stadium rules to ensure a smooth and safe experience.

India, unbeaten and the tournament’s most successful team with eight titles, will face a determined Pakistan, two-time champions aiming to break their winning streak. This will be their third T20I clash of the tournament and the fourth meeting at this venue in 2025, with India having won both previous encounters—setting the stage for an intense finale.

Check stadium rules before you go

If you plan to attend, it’s essential to review regulations designed to ensure a safe and secure event. Dubai Police have emphasised that all spectators should familiarise themselves with stadium guidelines ahead of the final. Fans are advised to check the list of prohibited items and follow instructions from security personnel. Compliance helps protect everyone, ensures smooth event operations, and allows the match to be enjoyed in a safe, positive atmosphere.

Dubai Police alert fans: Check tickets and follow security

Before every match, Dubai Police issue safety advisories urging spectators to cooperate with police and private security teams. An SMS alert sent to fans reminded them to:

  • Check tickets for validity

  • Enter through gates assigned by event organisers

Authorities also thanked attendees for helping maintain a secure and enjoyable championship.

Fan safety and stadium guidelines

The Events Security Committee (ESC) and Dubai Police emphasise:

  • Arrive at least three hours before kick-off

  • One entry per valid ticket; no re-entry

  • Follow stewards’ instructions and posted signage

  • Park only in designated areas

  • Avoid banned items and respect stadium regulations

Violations such as pitch invasions, carrying banned items, or abusive behaviour may result in Dh5,000–Dh30,000 fines and up to three months in prison.

Full security preparedness

Specialised police units are deployed across all Asia Cup matches. Authorities warn that any disruption to safety will face strict legal action.

Strict legal penalties

Under the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events:

  • Unauthorised pitch entry or banned items (fireworks, flares, etc.): 1–3 months in prison, Dh5,000–Dh30,000 fines

  • Violence, throwing objects, or racist/abusive language → fines Dh10,000–Dh30,000, imprisonment possible

Prohibited items

Fans are reminded that the following are banned inside the stadium:

  • Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, flammable or hazardous materials

  • Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices

  • Large umbrellas, camera rigs, selfie sticks, unauthorised photography

  • Flags, banners, or signs not approved by organisers

  • Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, glass items

  • Outside food/drinks, smoking, or other unsafe items

Enjoy the match responsibly

Dubai Police urge fans to cooperate with security teams, enjoy the match responsibly, and uphold sportsmanship, ensuring a positive atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the game.

Traffic alert for final match

Dubai motorists are urged to take alternate routes as thousands of fans head to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai Sports City. Heavy congestion is expected from 4pm, intensifying closer to the 6:30pm kick-off, and again after the match ends around 10pm.

Roads likely to be affected

Major routes to the stadium include:

  • Al Khail Road

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

  • Hessa Street

  • Umm Al Suqeim Street

  • Roads through Al Barsha and Dubai Golf Estate

Neighbourhoods impacted may include Dubai Motor City, Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Dubai Production City (IMPZ), Dubai Studio City, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Qudra Road, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Damac Hills 1, and Tilal City.

Advice from RTA and Dubai Police

Authorities advise motorists to:

  • Set out early

  • Use alternative routes such as Umm Al Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street

  • Consider public transport to avoid delays

Dubai Police patrol teams will manage traffic flow and ensure safety around the stadium. Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei confirmed all preparations are in place to secure the venue and manage crowds.

Recommended alternative routes

  • Umm Al Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street

  • Al Fay Road from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road for access from the south

  • From central Dubai: Al Khail Road (E44), exit early towards Arjan or Dubai Studio City

Parking and shuttle options

  • Designated stadium lots (P1–P4) – arrive early as they fill quickly

  • Overflow parking: Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City, with shuttle buses to the stadium

  • Park-and-ride: Near Mall of the Emirates and First Abu Dhabi Bank Metro stations; take RTA feeder buses or taxis to the venue

Related Topics:
cricketPakistanindiaAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in Dubai: Spectator travel guide to avoid traffic

India vs Pakistan final: How to avoid traffic in Dubai

3m read
Excited fans from India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2018, filling the venue with colour and energy ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash.

India–Pakistan in UAE: Iconic matches revisited

2m read
Indian and Pakistani fans together enjoy the India vs Pakistan clash at Dubai International Stadium during the DP World Asia Cup on Sunday.

Why the 1st India-Pakistan Asia Cup final is historic

2m read
A view of Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India-Pakistan match: How to avoid traffic congestion

3m read