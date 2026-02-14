Gear up for another India-Pakistan clash early on Sunday

It’s double delight for fans the two nations meet at the T20 World Cup
Dubai: As the India men’s side gears up to take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday, another India-Pakistan showdown is set to unfold in Thailand.
The Women’s A teams of the two nations will clash in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.
Pakistan head into the contest with momentum after a commanding 30-run victory over Nepal in their opening match. India, meanwhile, were handed a surprise seven-wicket defeat by the UAE.
Chasing a target of 131, UAE skipper Esha Oza anchored the innings with a superb unbeaten 72 off 61 deliveries, guiding her side home with four balls remaining.
With that win, Pakistan sit atop the table, while India face a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top two and advancing to the semi-finals.
Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament was first staged in 2023 as the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. India claimed the inaugural title in Hong Kong defeating Bangladesh in the final.