Dubai's weather and pitch conditions to test India and Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup Finale

Spectators heading to the stadium should be mindful of the conditions, as the weather is set to be warm and significantly humid. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) update for the day, temperatures in Dubai are forecasted to peak between 38 and 43 degrees Celsius during the day. Although the evening start will bring a slight drop, humidity levels are expected to remain high, posing a stamina test for the players on the field. Crucially, the forecast confirms no rain is expected during the game, ensuring a full contest. For fans in the stands, wearing breathable clothing and maintaining constant hydration will be essential for a comfortable viewing experience.