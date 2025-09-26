Asia Cup 2025: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final match live in Dubai

Dubai: The incredible cricket showdown is here, as India take on Pakistan in the thrilling Asia Cup Super Four stage. This blockbuster match is slated for this Sunday, September 28th, at the iconic Dubai International Stadium, promising a night of world-class cricket action. The toss is scheduled for 6pm GST (Gulf Standard Time), with the first ball being delivered at 6.30 pm. For anyone keen on catching the game in an immersive, high-energy fan zone, Dubai is filled with awesome venues where you can join thousands of passionate fans for a truly unforgettable match-day experience.

Brew House, Business Bay: Located in the Citymax Hotel, this is a great spot with screens of various sizes scattered throughout the indoor area, ensuring you won't miss a moment. They also have a daily happy hour with select pints from Dhs25.

Tipsy Tikka, Bur Dubai: Dive into bold bites and loaded platters with your friends at this Gastropub, a prime location for the ultimate game day experience. Located on Mankhool Road, 4C St, they hav made special arrangements to host fans for the big match. You can also take advantage of their daily Social Hours from 12 to 6 pm, with selected house drinks available for just Dh 22

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

