Asia Cup 2025: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final match live in Dubai

Some of the best spots in Dubai to catch all the cricket action on Sunday
Dubai: The incredible cricket showdown is here, as India take on Pakistan in the thrilling Asia Cup Super Four stage. This blockbuster match is slated for this Sunday, September 28th, at the iconic Dubai International Stadium, promising a night of world-class cricket action. The toss is scheduled for 6pm GST (Gulf Standard Time), with the first ball being delivered at 6.30 pm. For anyone keen on catching the game in an immersive, high-energy fan zone, Dubai is filled with awesome venues where you can join thousands of passionate fans for a truly unforgettable match-day experience.
The Permit Room, Bur Dubai: Billed as Dubai's newest cricket HQ, this venue boasts 18 screens, including a massive LED screen, and a revamped rooftop. They serve a unique menu of Indian dishes with quirky twists and offer special bucket deals and cocktail promotions.
Tiger Bar Stock Exchange, Al Jaddaf: This innovative, stock-market-themed bar is a popular choice for die-hard fans. They're offering unlimited drinks packages exclusively for India's matches, with house packages starting at Dh199 and premium packages at Dh249.
Brew House, Business Bay: Located in the Citymax Hotel, this is a great spot with screens of various sizes scattered throughout the indoor area, ensuring you won't miss a moment. They also have a daily happy hour with select pints from Dhs25.
Eloquent Elephant, Business Bay: Known for its classic British pub feel, this venue is showcasing the match on big screens, complete with a selection of pub bites, cold drinks, and a buzzing cricket atmosphere.
Tipsy Tikka, Bur Dubai: Dive into bold bites and loaded platters with your friends at this Gastropub, a prime location for the ultimate game day experience. Located on Mankhool Road, 4C St, they hav made special arrangements to host fans for the big match. You can also take advantage of their daily Social Hours from 12 to 6 pm, with selected house drinks available for just Dh 22
