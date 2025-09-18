Dubai's best weekend deals with skyline views and gourmet experiences

Book a table at Dubai's top dining spots with exclusive offers
Dubai: As UAE temperatures come down, Dubai's evenings are getting nicer to go out, and the city's dining scene comes alive on weekends with exclusive deals that combine stunning skyline views, innovative cuisine, and unforgettable experiences. From rooftop sushi sessions to Italian comfort food, here are the city's most coveted weekend dining destinations.
Transform your Sunday evening at ATTIKO, perched on the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi in Dubai Marina. This sophisticated venue offers breathtaking panoramic views paired with an exceptional sushi experience.
What Makes It Special: The Sunday Social combines live DJ beats with a carefully curated shared sushi platter featuring premium selections including Sake Sashimi, Sake Nigiri, Crispy Rice Salmon, and Spicy Tuna Maki. Each platter comes with your choice of premium beverages – sake, prosecco, or wine (white, rosé, or red).
Perfect For: Date nights, group celebrations, or anyone seeking a refined start to the week When: Every Sunday from 8 PM onwards Price: AED 295 per person (includes sushi platter and premium beverages) Location: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Floor 31, Dubai Marina
L'ETO's dessert bar has become Dubai's go-to destination for indulgent sweet treats. The star attraction? Their legendary Dulce De Leche collection that's impossible to resist.
The Collection: Five exquisite varieties await – Lotus Dulce De Leche, Pistachio Dulce De Leche, Saffron Dulce De Leche, the classic Dulce De Leche, and their signature L'ETO version. Each features a soft, airy sponge soaked in creamy sweetness and layered with rich milk – decadent enough to be a complete meal.
Insider Tip: Visit around 3 PM for the optimal dessert experience Availability: Daily at all L'ETO locations across the UAE
Located at Vida Downtown Residences, LOONA offers one of Dubai's most innovative dining concepts. Chefs Artem Losev and Vitaly Istomin have reimagined Italian cuisine through the lens of premium Russian ingredients, creating dishes you won't find anywhere else.
Signature Dishes: Wagyu dumplings, caviar pizza, honey cakes, and pomegranate sorbet showcase this unique fusion approach.
Operating Hours: Daily 3 PM to 9 PM Location: Vida Downtown Residences, Dubai
The same venue transforms into Narnia after 6 PM, offering a completely different vibe with bold Asian flavours, live DJ beats, and vibrant atmosphere.
Menu Highlights: Expertly crafted sushi, crispy tempura, tender duck breast, premium filet mignon, and artistic desserts including wagashi mochi and vanilla panna cotta.
Perfect For: Weekend wind-down or energetic start to the week When: Daily 6 PM to 12 AM Location: Vida Downtown Residences, Dubai
For those craving authentic Italian comfort food, Pastamamma delivers the heart of Italy to Dubai's stunning Bluewaters Island. This cosy eatery specializes in handmade pasta, thin-crust pizzas, and soul-warming traditional dishes.
The experience: Generous, shareable plates served in a relaxed, inviting atmosphere with homey charm. The restaurant's waterfront location adds to the appeal, making every meal feel like a mini vacation.
Ideal for: Casual catch-ups with friends, unhurried family meals, or romantic dinners Availability: All day dining Location: Bluewaters Island, Dubai
Pro tips:
Book in advance, especially for weekend spots like ATTIKO's Sunday Social.
Visit L'ETO during off-peak hours for the full dessert bar experience.
Try both LOONA and Narnia at the same venue for a complete culinary journey.
Pastamamma is perfect for longer, leisurely meals with groups.
