Dubai cafe sets a new Guinness World Record with Dh2,500 cup of coffee

Dubai: A homegrown Emirati coffee shop in Dubai, Roasters, has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive cup of coffee , priced at a staggering Dh 2,500. The record was cemented on September 13 at the company's flagship location on Boulevard Downtown Dubai.

Konstantin Harbuz, co-founder and CEO of Roasters, stated that the award "celebrates our team’s dedication and reflects Dubai’s growing reputation as a destination for exceptional coffee experiences." The brand, which originated in Dubai and now has 11 branches across the UAE, is known among coffee enthusiasts for its focus on high-quality beans and expert brewing techniques.

The record-setting coffee is a hand-poured V60 brew made with extremely rare Panamanian Geisha beans from the Esmeralda farm, which are prized for their floral scent and tropical fruit notes. The coffee is served alongside a tiramisu, chocolate ice cream, and a special chocolate piece, all infused with the same Geisha beans.

The experience is a multi-sensory affair. A dedicated barista prepares the coffee tableside using a temperature-controlled kettle and a V60 dripper. The brew is then presented in a handcrafted Edo Kiriko crystal glass from Japan, known for its beautiful patterns. To help guests appreciate the experience, a set of flavor note cards is also provided. The entire presentation is designed to celebrate not just the rare beans, but also the meticulous craftsmanship and service involved.

