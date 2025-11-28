Nestlé, maker of Nescafé and Nespresso, has also moved. CEO Laurent Freixe recently confirmed the company has been forced to raise prices, saying, “We are trying to take as much price as we can to cover our costs while being mindful of the consumer response in a competitive environment.” David Rennie, who heads Nestlé’s coffee brands, summed it up simply: “We are not immune to the price of coffee, far from it.”