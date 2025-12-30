1 Billion Followers Summit returns with global impact in Dubai

Dubai to host world’s largest content creator gathering, featuring 500 speakers
Dubai: Dubai is set to become the global hub for content creators as the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off on January 9, 2026.
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the three-day summit will bring together over 15,000 creators, 500 speakers, and experts whose combined social media following exceeds 3.5 billion.
Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will be hosted across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.” The summit is recognised as the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the global content creator economy.
Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said: “In its inaugural edition, speakers at the summit totalled 1 billion, a number that grew significantly to reach 3.5 billion followers in the 4th edition. It is the reality of our time that content is the driving force of media. Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, our mission is to harness the positive impact of content creators across all sectors.”
Al Eter highlighted two main pillars for this year’s summit. The first focuses on shifting from content creation to impact creation, including an education-focused initiative with TikTok that has attracted 610,000 participants, generating 320,000 educational videos and 1.8 billion views. Strategic partnerships with YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, X, and Meta will further support impactful content creation.
“Our goal is to shift the perspective of content creators, empowering them to make a meaningful impact within their communities. We seek to be a positive force in the content landscape, supporting creators who produce material that benefits both communities and nations,” Al Eter added.
The summit also launched the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign in collaboration with MrBeast. This initiative has inspired over 170,000 acts of kindness, amassing 100 million views in three weeks.
The second pillar highlights AI integration in content creation, showcased by the AI Film Award in partnership with Google Gemini, offering a $1 million grand prize and drawing 30,000 participants from 116 countries.
“The 1 Billion Followers Summit is committed to driving tangible change in new media by supporting content creators. The world is undergoing rapid changes, with content, media, and cinema evolving at a greater pace. If we are not at the heart of this evolution, we risk being left behind. Our goal is to actively shape this industry,” Al Eter concluded.
Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the Summit, said: “In its fourth edition, the 1 Billion Followers Summit writes a new chapter of global success in the heart of the UAE, moving forward with a clear vision to solidify the nation’s status as a global hub for the creator economy.”
The agenda features over 580 sessions, workshops, roundtables, and fireside chats spanning economy, content, and technology, engaging creators, global experts, and top industry leaders.
The Summit will welcome prominent figures including MrBeast, Will Smith, Lara Trump, Max Amini, Simon Squibb, Mohamed Alabbar, and Rio Ferdinand, along with leaders from major platforms like Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, Meta, Disney+, and TWITCH.
The event will reveal the winners of the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, the AI Film Award, the Creators Ventures Accelerator (offering up to Dh50 million in funding), and the inaugural Educator Award launched with TikTok, which has already garnered over 610,000 applications and 1.8 billion views.
