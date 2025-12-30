1 Billion Followers Summit returns with global impact in Dubai

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will be hosted across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.” The summit is recognised as the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the global content creator economy.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the three-day summit will bring together over 15,000 creators, 500 speakers, and experts whose combined social media following exceeds 3.5 billion.

“Our goal is to shift the perspective of content creators, empowering them to make a meaningful impact within their communities. We seek to be a positive force in the content landscape, supporting creators who produce material that benefits both communities and nations,” Al Eter added.

Al Eter highlighted two main pillars for this year’s summit. The first focuses on shifting from content creation to impact creation, including an education-focused initiative with TikTok that has attracted 610,000 participants, generating 320,000 educational videos and 1.8 billion views. Strategic partnerships with YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, X, and Meta will further support impactful content creation.

Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said: “In its inaugural edition, speakers at the summit totalled 1 billion, a number that grew significantly to reach 3.5 billion followers in the 4th edition. It is the reality of our time that content is the driving force of media. Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, our mission is to harness the positive impact of content creators across all sectors.”

The event will reveal the winners of the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, the AI Film Award, the Creators Ventures Accelerator (offering up to Dh50 million in funding), and the inaugural Educator Award launched with TikTok, which has already garnered over 610,000 applications and 1.8 billion views.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the Summit, said: “In its fourth edition, the 1 Billion Followers Summit writes a new chapter of global success in the heart of the UAE, moving forward with a clear vision to solidify the nation’s status as a global hub for the creator economy.”

“The 1 Billion Followers Summit is committed to driving tangible change in new media by supporting content creators. The world is undergoing rapid changes, with content, media, and cinema evolving at a greater pace. If we are not at the heart of this evolution, we risk being left behind. Our goal is to actively shape this industry,” Al Eter concluded.

The summit also launched the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign in collaboration with MrBeast. This initiative has inspired over 170,000 acts of kindness, amassing 100 million views in three weeks.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.