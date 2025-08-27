GOLD/FOREX
Dubai announces expanded '1 Billion Followers Summit' for January 2026 with $1 million AI movie contest

The world’s largest creator summit to give Dh50m in funding for digital innovators

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor
Dubai announces expanded '1 Billion Followers Summit' for January 2026 with $1 million AI movie contest
WAM

Dubai: Dubai is preparing for a landmark edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, returning from January 9—11, 2026, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will unfold across three locations including Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

The summit will gather leading voices from the global creator economy, with speakers and influencers commanding a combined following of over 3 billion people.

World’s largest AI movie contest

At the heart of this year’s announcements is the launch of a $1 million AI Movie Contest, the largest prize ever for AI-generated films. Organised in partnership with Google Gemini, the competition will showcase the creative potential of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

“The content economy is an economic power with limitless horizons. Today, the UAE is not only keeping pace with its developments but is also leading and charting new directions within that economy,” said Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The winning film will be unveiled at the summit, with the top 10 shortlisted entries screened live. Judges will evaluate storytelling, creativity, realism, and alignment with the summit’s humanitarian theme. According to organisers, the initiative aims to “raise awareness of the humanitarian messages such films should convey, and enhance creative capabilities, aesthetic vision, and advanced skills in integrating AI into film production.”

Empowering the global creator economy

The Creatives Ventures Program will see an allocation of Dh50 million (USD 13.6m) to support content creators, start-ups, and entrepreneurs worldwide. The program will fund innovative projects with cultural and social impact, while also incubating start-ups founded by creators.

As part of this initiative, the Content Creators Accelerator Program, developed with Creators HQ and 500 Global, will provide mentorship, seed funding, and support to individuals and start-ups presenting pioneering content ideas. Finalists will pitch to a panel of leading investors and creative companies.

Global platform

Speaking at a crowded press conference in Dubai on Wednesday, Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects, said: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit has become a global platform that brings creators, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders together to shape the future of digital content. With expanded initiatives this year, we are reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for the creator economy.”

Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Director of the Summit, said: “This edition will not only celebrate the power of creators but also highlight the UAE’s mission to support positive and purposeful content that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

A new pavilion for creative start-ups

For the first time, the 2026 summit will introduce a Content Creation Companies Pavilion (Creators Market), hosting 100 SMEs and start-ups. The pavilion will offer a platform for showcasing projects, securing partnerships, and learning from established global creators.

Organisers described the pavilion as “a milestone in advancing the content economy”, giving young creators the tools to turn ideas into sustainable businesses.

Major digital platforms participating in the summit include: Google, Meta, Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Talking to Gulf News at the sideline of the press conference, Courtney Powell, COO and Managing Partner at 500 Global, talked about adding a global investment perspective to the summit. She said the firm is proud to partner with Creators HQ on the launch of the Creators Ventures Program.

“At the summit, we are looking forward to seeing the creators who joined the Creator Ventures Program showcase what they have built and learnt through this partnership. We expect to meet incredible creators who are taking full advantage of the program, as well as companies and founders who have come through our joint initiatives.”

She confirmed that 20 creators will be selected for the program, with winners and potential investments to be announced at the summit. “It will be an exciting milestone for Creator Ventures, which officially launches in September,” she added.

Global ambassadors

The summit also unveiled five new ambassadors, including:

  • Simon Squibb, serial entrepreneur and angel investor.

  • Alexandra Mary Hirschi (Supercar Blondie), with over 100 million followers worldwide.

  • Khalid Al Ameri, UAE-based storyteller known for cultural and social videos.

  • Omar Farooq, Bahraini content creator with 1.2 billion YouTube views.

  • Ammar Kandil, co-founder of Yes Theory, a movement inspiring global curiosity and human connection.

Adding a global investment perspective, Courtney Powell, COO and Managing Partner at 500 Global, said the firm was proud to partner with Creators HQ on the launch of the Creators Ventures Program:

“At the summit, we’re looking forward to seeing the creators who joined the Creator Ventures Program showcase what they’ve built and learnt through this partnership. We expect to meet incredible creators who are taking full advantage of the program, as well as companies and founders who have come through our joint initiatives.”

I Billion Followers Summit

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit builds on the global momentum of the third edition in January 2025, which attracted more than 15,000 creators, 420 speakers, and 125 leading CEOs and global experts. The summit recorded over 30,000 in-person attendees, 1.5 billion digital interactions, and 542 million views on social media platforms.

