UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed attends 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai

Global content leaders gather, reaching 3.5 billion followers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Sheikh Mohammed attends 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy.

The 3-day Summit is organised by the UAE Government Media Office, and hosted in the UAE at the Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Today, I attended part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, where 30,000 content creators have gathered. We welcome them to the UAE and say: content creation is a responsibility and a mission. It’s a force that drives our societies forward, inspires future generations, creates economic opportunity, and helps shape a better tomorrow.” 

The Summit host over 500 speakers, with a combined audience of 3.5 billion followers, and over 150 CEOs and global experts in its various sessions and dialogues. This largest interactive gathering provides a crucial platform for sharing expertise, tackling industry challenges, and collectively shaping the future of digital media.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit features over 580 keynote sessions, roundtables, fireside chats, workshops and debates across three main tracks: Economy, Content and Technology.

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit focuses on two pillars. The first pillar is the shift from content creation into impact creation through crafting ‘Content for Good’. 

As part of this effort, the Summit and MrBeast, the world's most-followed YouTuber, launched the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, with the support of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation.

