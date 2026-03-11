Layal Hamdeh: How UAE brands are redefining digital narratives

Social platforms now drive viewing, making episodic digital stories scalable
The UAE’s creator economy is entering a new phase where content moves beyond standalone posts and traditional influencer campaigns. Increasingly, brands are investing in structured, episodic storytelling that mirrors television’s narrative depth while living natively on social platforms.
For Dubai-based content creator Layal Hamdeh, this shift represents more than a format trend. It signals a structural change in how UAE brands build cultural relevance through narrative, not advertising.
“Content creators are no longer just distribution channels,” Layal says. “We’re becoming creative partners shaping narrative direction, character arcs and serialised concepts designed specifically for digital environments.”
Layal is currently starring in a 30-episode scripted micro-series titled “Stories After Sunset” in collaboration with UAE fashion brand Numi & Co., produced by Green Frame Production Agency. Each episode runs under one minute and follows stories rooted in Middle Eastern folklore, history and culture — narratives that coincidentally echo the heritage and symbolism behind the brand’s luxury silk scarves, woven into the storytelling in a subtle, non-promotional way.
It’s exciting seeing UAE brands trusting creators to help build their vision authentically.
Designed as a structured digital narrative, the project blends performance and cultural storytelling into a serialised format rolling out across social platforms. Rather than centering product placement, the series builds on stories, allowing audiences to return daily for evolving chapters.
While short-form video has dominated the region’s digital landscape for years, serialised micro-content represents a strategic next step. Instead of one-off branded posts, brands are experimenting with recurring characters, thematic arcs and episodic releases.
“This format creates emotional continuity,” Layal explains. “When viewers return for Episode 10 or Episode 20, they’re not just consuming content — they’re following a narrative.”
Globally, agencies and brands are exploring micro-dramas and short-form series to deepen engagement. In the UAE, where digital engagement is among the highest in the world, the appetite for serialised storytelling is particularly strong. Social platforms have become primary viewing environments, making episodic digital narratives both accessible and scalable.
“Historically, large international brands led narrative experimentation,” Layal says. “What’s exciting now is seeing UAE-born brands invest in story-led formats and trust creators to help build that vision authentically.”
With a background spanning filmmaking and social media, Layal sees micro-series formats as a bridge between traditional cinema and the creator economy. The structure allows for narrative depth while maintaining the immediacy of digital platforms. Serialised digital storytelling does not replace film or television — it complements them.
Beyond format experimentation, this evolution reflects broader leadership within the region’s creative industries. Women-led collaborations and UAE-based talent are increasingly shaping how brand narratives are developed and distributed. As content creators step into roles as directors, producers and narrative strategists, the line between brand marketing and entertainment continues to blur.
The UAE has become a hub for innovation across sectors, and storytelling is no exception. As competition for attention intensifies, brands are beginning to think more like studios than advertisers — investing in structured, serialised micro-dramas that blend entertainment, cultural nuance and authenticity.
For the UAE’s creator economy, the future is increasingly episodic and proudly homegrown.