Dubai summit closes in largest edition yet with more than 150 governments taking part
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the success of the World Governments Summit and described it as a vote of confidence from countries around the world.
“Today we concluded the World Governments Summit in its largest edition yet, with the participation of more than 150 governments, 500 ministers, and over 60 heads of state and government,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.
“The success of the summit is a success for the national team and a vote of confidence from countries around the world. It further establishes the summit as one of the most important global gatherings of governments,” he added.
The Vice President concluded: “We thank the governments of the world, the national team, and the President of the nation, and we will see you next year as we return bigger, better, and stronger.”
