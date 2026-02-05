GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed calls World Governments Summit success a global vote of confidence

Dubai summit closes in largest edition yet with more than 150 governments taking part

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Mohammed calls World Governments Summit success a global vote of confidence
X / @HHShkMohd

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the success of the World Governments Summit and described it as a vote of confidence from countries around the world.

“Today we concluded the World Governments Summit in its largest edition yet, with the participation of more than 150 governments, 500 ministers, and over 60 heads of state and government,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.

“The success of the summit is a success for the national team and a vote of confidence from countries around the world. It further establishes the summit as one of the most important global gatherings of governments,” he added.

The Vice President concluded: “We thank the governments of the world, the national team, and the President of the nation, and we will see you next year as we return bigger, better, and stronger.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
World-Gov-Summit

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

WGS: Sheikh Mohammed meets with UNESCO Director General

WGS: Sheikh Mohammed meets with UNESCO Director General

2m read
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Estonia

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Estonia

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2026

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2026

2m read
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mansoor attends World Safety Summit in Dubai

2m read