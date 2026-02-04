World Governments Summit: Dubai Municipality launches ‘Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030’

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, reviewed the 2030 Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap, launched by Dubai Municipality during the World Governments Summit as part of a comprehensive strategic vision to develop a balanced and integrated urban ecosystem. The roadmap includes a portfolio of projects valued at more than Dh4 billion, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global sustainable city that harnesses nature to enhance human wellbeing.