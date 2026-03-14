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UAE warns public against filming security incidents and spreading rumours

National Media Authority urges residents to avoid sharing unverified information

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Filming security incidents may expose sensitive locations and movement patterns.
Filming security incidents may expose sensitive locations and movement patterns.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s National Media Authority has urged the public not to film security incidents or share unverified information online, warning that such actions could pose risks to public safety and community security.

In a statement published on social media, the authority said community safety is a shared responsibility and called on residents to rely only on official sources of information while avoiding the spread of rumours.

The authority also warned that sharing photos or videos from security incident sites could reveal sensitive locations, expose details of daily life and identify roads, entrances and exits, potentially putting civilians at risk.

It added that such material could also reveal movement patterns and gathering times or be exploited by hostile entities to analyse potential targets.

The advisory stressed that public awareness and responsible online behaviour play an important role in protecting both individuals and the wider community.

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