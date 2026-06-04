Iran's invisible leader: Is Mojtaba Khamenei really in charge?

Dubai: Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since his appointment on March 8 , yet senior US officials now say he is increasingly involved in the country's affairs, raising fresh questions about who really holds power in Tehran.

“I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level,” Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding that all communications from Khamenei have so far been delivered through written messages and intermediaries.

It is whether Iran’s unseen supreme leader is gradually consolidating power — or whether the country’s post-war political system is evolving into one in which authority is shared more heavily with the Revolutionary Guards and other centres of influence.

Farzan Sabet, an Iran expert at the Geneva Graduate Institute, believes Mojtaba is likely helping oversee the broad direction of policy, including Iran’s negotiating positions with the United States, but is not yet as deeply involved in decision-making as his father was.

Others point to the growing influence of the Revolutionary Guards, with some analysts suggesting that an informal group of commanders and senior politicians may now wield more day-to-day influence than the supreme leader himself.

His prolonged absence has fuelled speculation about his health and whether he is physically capable of exercising the same authority as his father.

Multiple Iranian officials have confirmed that Mojtaba was wounded during US-Israeli strikes earlier in the war, although accounts differ on the severity of his injuries and exactly when they were sustained.

He has also issued around a dozen written statements since taking office. His latest message, condemning the United States and Israel, was read out on Thursday at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.