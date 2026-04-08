Tehran’s call: How Mojtaba Khamenei sealed the Iran deal

Dubai: In the end, the deal was not decided in Washington — but in Tehran, where Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamene i quietly gave the green light, a decisive intervention that broke weeks of deadlock, according to Axios.

But while the outcome appeared dramatic — coming just hours before US President Donald Trump’s most severe threats were set to take effect — the path to that deal had been taking shape well before the final deadline.

According to Axios, channels of communication between Washington and Tehran remained active throughout the crisis. Messages were relayed through a network of intermediaries, with Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey playing key roles in shuttling proposals and counter-proposals between the two sides.

The negotiations were tense and often appeared on the brink of collapse. At one stage, US officials described Iran’s response as inadequate, reflecting deep divisions over the terms of a ceasefire. Yet talks never fully broke down. Instead, a series of last-minute revisions kept the process alive.

In Tehran, decision-making was tightly controlled. The final call rested with Khamenei, who, according to Axios, became actively involved in the negotiations in their closing stages. His approval for negotiators to move forward marked a turning point, transforming a fragile process into a workable deal.

The ceasefire agreement included provisions to reopen maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass. That commitment alone helped calm markets rattled by the risk of prolonged disruption.

Iran’s leadership remains firmly in place, and its security apparatus — led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — continues to operate with little visible weakening despite weeks of strikes. Crucially, Tehran retains its nuclear programme, including a significant stockpile of highly enriched material at the heart of the conflict.

The same dynamics that drove the confrontation — disputes over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its regional role and control over key energy routes — remain unresolved. The Strait of Hormuz, while reopened, continues to represent a key point of leverage for Tehran and a source of vulnerability for global markets.

Axios is a US-based digital news outlet known for delivering fast, concise and high-impact reporting on politics, business and global affairs. Founded in 2016 by veteran journalists, it focuses on insider insights, exclusive scoops and behind-the-scenes coverage — often explaining not just what happened, but why it matters. Its reporting is widely cited for its access to senior officials and decision-makers, making it a key source for understanding developments in Washington and international diplomacy.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.