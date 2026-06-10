Cargo ship guards repel gunmen in a small boat
Private security guards aboard a cargo ship exchanged small-arms fire with gunmen in a small boat off Yemen’s coast in the Gulf of Aden early Wednesday, the British military reported.
The incident, reported by the Associated Press, is the latest security incident along a vital shipping route plagued by threats from Houthi rebels.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the unnamed vessel was approached by a white skiff carrying six armed persons on board about 88 nautical miles (roughly 163 km) southwest of Yemen’s Balhaf terminal.
After the boat hailed the ship, guards opened fire, forcing the craft to retreat, according to the report.
No injuries or damage to the ship were reported.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident, and authorities were investigating.
The Gulf of Aden and nearby Red Sea have seen heightened risks since late 2023, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen began attacking commercial vessels in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The group has launched drones, missiles and small-boat assaults, disrupting global shipping and prompting naval responses from the US, UK and allies.
While many incidents involve projectiles or direct strikes, small-boat approaches by armed groups have also occurred, sometimes resembling piracy tactics alongside militant activity.
This marks one of dozens of reported maritime security events in the region in recent months.
The vessel continued its voyage with no further issues reported.
UKMTO has urged ships in the area to maintain heightened vigilance — to "transit with caution". The incident adds to concerns over safety in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, connecting the Indian Ocean to the Suez Canal.
The UKMTO is officially part of the UK military, operating as a capability and sponsored organisation of the Royal Navy.
The UKMTO primarily acts as an information conduit between military forces and the wider international maritime trade industry.