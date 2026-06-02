Cargo ship damaged after claimed Iranian missile strike

State media footage shows hole in vessel as authorities investigate Gulf incident
A cargo ship was seen with a large hole in its side after what Iran claims was a missile strike in the Arabian Gulf.
According to CNN, video published by Iran's state-affiliated Fars News Agency showed an MSC-branded vessel with visible damage on its starboard side near the waterline.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said late Monday that they had targeted the vessel, identified as the MSC Sariska, using a cruise missile.
The attack was described by Iranian media as a retaliatory operation.
Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a merchant vessel had been hit about 40 nautical miles southeast of Iraq’s Umm Qasr port.
According to UKMTO, the ship reported two explosions and a fire on board, which was later extinguished.
The maritime security agency said no crew members were injured and the vessel was able to continue its voyage.
UKMTO did not identify the ship, but vessel-tracking data placed the MSC Sariska V in the area at the time of the incident.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast and have advised ships transiting the region to exercise caution as tensions remain elevated across Gulf shipping lanes.