Kuwaiti tanker 'Al Salmi' attacked by Iran drone off Dubai coast

Hull damage, fire and spill fears after Iranian attack on Kuwaiti VLCC off Dubai
Dubai: The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced that at approximately 12:10 am on Tuesday, March 31, the Kuwaiti very large crude carrier (VLCC) Al Salmi was attacked by an Iranian drone while positioned in the anchorage area of the Dubai Port.
All 24 crew members are safe.
In a statement to KUNA, the KPC confirmed that the tanker was fully laden at the time of the incident.
The Dubai authorities confirmed firefighting operations in response to the inicident, adding that the ship's 24 crew members are safe.
The attack resulted in "damage to the vessel's hull and the outbreak of a fire onboard, with a potential oil spill in the surrounding waters," it stated.
Emergency response and firefighting teams "were immediately mobilised and are currently working to contain and control the situation in close coordination with the relevant authorities," it noted.
The KPC further added that a "detailed technical assessment of the damage is underway, and all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the vessel and mitigate any environmental impact."
According to ship tracker Maritime Optima, Al Salmi (IMO 9534793) is a tanker/VLCC vessel built in 2011 and is sailing under the flag of Kuwait. She has an overall length (LOA) of 333 metres and a width (beam) of 60 metres.
Her summer deadweight capacity is 319,660 tonnes.