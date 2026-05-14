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Tehran demands Kuwait release 4 Iranians detained in the Gulf

Kuwait says detained men confessed links to Revolutionary Guards mission

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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According to Kuwaiti authorities, the men attempted to infiltrate Bubiyan Island aboard a fishing boat on May 1 and were allegedly preparing to carry out “hostile acts” inside the Gulf state.
According to Kuwaiti authorities, the men attempted to infiltrate Bubiyan Island aboard a fishing boat on May 1 and were allegedly preparing to carry out “hostile acts” inside the Gulf state.
AFP file

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi on Wednesday said Tehran is demanding the release of four Iranian citizens detained in the Arabian Gulf by Kuwait.

Kuwaiti authorities on Tuesday said ⁠four ​people who confessed to being affiliated with ​Iran's Revolutionary ​Guards were arrested earlier this month as they attempted to land on a Kuwaiti island.

Aragchi accused Kuwait of attacking an Iranian boat, adding Iran had the "right to respond."

"In clear attempt to sow discord, Kuwait has unlawfully attacked an Iranian boat and detained 4 of our citizens in the Persian Gulf. This illegal act took place near island used by the US to attack Iran," Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

"We demand immediate release of our nationals" he added.

Kuwait's Interior Ministry said that two navy colonels, a captain and a lieutenant commander admitted they were tasked with "infiltrating" Bubiyan Island.

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