Iran expands Hormuz military zone in defiance of maritime law

The comments came as tensions deepened over Iran’s continued restrictions in the vital waterway and Kuwait revealed it had foiled an alleged infiltration attempt by four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Dubai: In defiance of international pressure and growing condemnation from Gulf states, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has declared that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer merely a narrow maritime passage but part of a vastly expanded “strategic operational zone” stretching hundreds of kilometres across the Gulf.

He claimed the operational zone had expanded from just 32-48km (20-30 miles) to 320-480km (200-300 miles), stretching from Jask and Sirri Island to areas beyond Qeshm Island and Greater Tunb, forming what he described as a “complete arc”.

According to Kuwait’s interior ministry, four men arrested earlier this month after attempting to enter the country by sea confessed to belonging to the IRGC. The group included two navy colonels, a captain and a lieutenant commander.

“We fought the world’s greatest military power for 40 days, and we are still holding the trigger and waiting for a negotiated settlement,” government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly a fifth of global oil shipments, and international maritime law guarantees freedom of transit passage through such waterways. Iran’s repeated attempts to impose conditions or restrictions on movement through the strait have triggered widespread criticism from Western and Gulf governments.

The remarks are likely to alarm the regional states and global shipping operators already grappling with severe disruption in one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.