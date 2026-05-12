Iran War 2.0? Frustration in the White House leads Trump to weigh return to combat as talks falter, ceasefire on 'life support'

Stalled negotiations, nuclear fears and shipping threats push region to brink
With the Iran-US ceasefire on the edge, US President Donald Trump is more seriously weighing a resumption of American combat operations as negotiations with Iran falter, sources familiar with internal discussions told US media, including the CNN.
Trump sharply criticised Tehran’s latest reply to a proposed framework for de-escalation, calling it “totally unacceptable” and accusing Iranian negotiators of “playing games.”
His remarks underscored how far apart the two sides remain on the terms of any longer-term settlement, despite backchannel talks meant to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a broader war.
The reports say Trump has grown increasingly "frustrated" with what aides describe as Tehran’s delaying tactics and mixed signals in back-channel and mediated talks aimed at reducing tensions after weeks of military confrontation across the region.
The deliberations come at a sensitive moment, as US naval forces remain heavily deployed around the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf following a series of incidents involving Iranian drones, missiles and fast attack craft targeting American vessels and commercial shipping.
According to the reports, Trump’s inner circle is debating a range of options, from limited retaliatory strikes against Iranian military infrastructure to broader operations designed to degrade the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), particularly its naval and missile units accused of threatening maritime traffic.
The renewed consideration of force is said to be tied directly to the pace of diplomacy.
US officials believe Iran has sought to leverage the crisis to extract concessions while continuing actions that Washington views as destabilising, including interference with shipping lanes, attacks on Gulf countries, and support for proxy attacks in the region.
Any decision to resume combat operations would mark a sharp escalation following weeks of uneasy restraint brokered through regional intermediaries, including Oman and European governments.
It would also complicate ongoing efforts to restore maritime traffic and free hundreds of vessels stranded by the conflict.
Diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran appeared to stall again over the weekend, even as a fragile ceasefire holds across a region still rattled by weeks of strikes, naval incidents and mounting economic pressure.
Analysts say the White House now faces a narrowing window: either show tangible progress at the negotiating table or reassert military pressure to regain leverage — a choice that carries significant risks for regional stability and global energy markets.
The impasse comes as both governments attempt to define what a post-ceasefire landscape should look like. Washington has signaled that any durable agreement must address Iran’s nuclear program, its missile capabilities and its role in regional waterways.
Tehran, meanwhile, has insisted that sanctions relief and recognition of its maritime rights must come first.
Tehran has neither agreed to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium nor dismantled key nuclear facilities.
The military dimension of the crisis continues to simmer in the background, particularly around the Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.
Iran’s military issued a pointed warning that countries enforcing sanctions against Tehran would “face problems” when their vessels pass through the strait — a message widely interpreted as a reminder of Iran’s capacity to disrupt global shipping if tensions escalate again.