War, threats and reversals: One month into diplomacy, US-Iran truce hangs by a thread

A fragile ceasefire survived weeks of threats, blockades and brinkmanship — until now
Dubai Ten weeks into the Iran war, the ceasefire that once appeared to offer a path away from a wider regional conflict is now, in Donald Trump’s words, “on life support”.
The US president’s blunt dismissal of Iran’s latest response to Washington’s peace proposal — calling it “stupid” and “a piece of garbage” — marked the latest twist in a month of threats, reversals, backchannel diplomacy and repeated warnings of renewed war.
“I didn’t even finish reading it,” Trump said on Monday. “It’s on life support.”
Exactly one month after US and Iranian officials began marathon face-to-face talks in Islamabad, diplomacy remains alive but deeply fragile.
Over the past four weeks, Washington and Tehran have swung repeatedly between threats of renewed war and cautious backchannel engagement, even as tensions escalated in the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire repeatedly appeared close to collapse.
Trump’s remarks deepened uncertainty over negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass.
Iran’s latest response reportedly demanded compensation for war damage, guarantees against future attacks, sanctions relief, an end to the US naval blockade and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over Hormuz before broader concessions are discussed.
Trump, meanwhile, claimed Iran may be willing to hand over its enriched uranium stockpile — which he called “the nuclear dust” — but insisted Tehran’s proposal remained unacceptable.
Analysts say the deeper problem is trust.
“There is a cloud of mistrust when it comes to the United States,” Al Jazeera correspondent Tohid Asadi reported from Tehran. “Iranians are saying that they were already engaged in negotiations not once, but twice, in the last year, when their country faced this unprecedented campaign of airstrikes by the Americans and the Israelis.”
“And now they’re looking for some security assurances, to make sure that this time again they are not going to get into this trap, this vicious circle of war, ceasefire, then another round of conflict,” he added.
Despite repeated threats and breakdowns, neither side has fully walked away from negotiations — raising questions over whether diplomacy is still alive or merely delaying another escalation.
Delegations from the two countries first met in Pakistan for peace discussions exactly a month ago. Here’s a look at what has happened with talks since then:
April 11: US and Iranian officials hold marathon face-to-face talks in Islamabad lasting 21 hours, marking the first major direct diplomatic engagement since the war began.
April 12: US Vice President JD Vance says the two sides have “not reached an agreement,” citing Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear programme. Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Washington failed to gain Tehran’s trust.
April 13: The US launches a blockade of Iranian ports, although American officials insist diplomacy is still continuing.
April 17: Iran says it will reopen the Strait of Hormuz following a separate Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, but Trump says the US blockade will remain until a final agreement is reached. Tehran warns it could shut the strait again if the blockade continues.
April 18: Iran announces fresh restrictions in Hormuz, blaming the US for “breaches of trust”. Trump says negotiations remain ongoing, while Ghalibaf says the two sides are still “far from a final agreement”.
April 19: Trump says US representatives will travel to Islamabad for another round of negotiations, although Iranian state media says Tehran’s participation is not yet confirmed.
April 20: Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says Tehran has “no plans” for another round of talks “as of now”. Trump says it is “highly unlikely” he will extend the ceasefire beyond two days.
April 21: Trump threatens renewed bombing if no agreement is reached, before later extending the ceasefire to allow Iran more time to submit a permanent peace proposal. Pakistan continues efforts to keep talks alive.
April 25: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Trump later says he cancelled a planned US delegation visit to Pakistan because of “infighting” within Iran’s leadership.
April 27: Iran’s Fars news agency reports Araghchi delivered Tehran’s “red lines” through Pakistani mediators. CNN reports Iran submitted a new proposal involving Hormuz, although Trump reportedly signaled dissatisfaction.
April 29: Trump rejects Iran’s proposal to reopen Hormuz and lift the US blockade without nuclear guarantees, saying negotiations are continuing “telephonically”.
May 1: Sources tell CNN Iran submitted another proposal through Pakistani mediators. Trump says he is “not satisfied” and warns his options are either a deal or to “blast the hell out of them”.
May 2: Iranian officials warn renewed conflict remains “possible”. Tasnim reports Tehran submitted a 14-point response to Washington’s proposal. Trump says he “can’t imagine” accepting it.
May 3: Tehran says it is reviewing Washington’s latest reply, while US envoy Steve Witkoff says discussions continue. Trump announces a US mission to guide ships through Hormuz.
May 4: Iran warns any foreign military force entering Hormuz “will be attacked”. US Central Command later says American and Iranian forces exchanged fire in the waterway. Trump declines to confirm whether the ceasefire still holds.
May 5: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth says the ceasefire is “not over”, even as Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US combat mission has ended. Trump pauses the Hormuz escort mission, citing “great progress” in negotiations.
May 6: Trump warns Iran that “bombing starts” at a “higher level and intensity” if no agreement is reached, even as sources tell CNN both sides are moving closer to a memorandum to end the war.
May 7: Iran says it is still reviewing US “messages”, while US forces strike Iranian military facilities accused of targeting American warships. Trump insists the ceasefire remains in effect.
May 9: Witkoff and Rubio meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani amid continued regional diplomacy.
May 10: Iranian state media says Tehran has submitted its latest response to Washington. Trump accuses Iran of “playing games” for “47 years” before rejecting the proposal as “totally unacceptable”.
May 11: Iranian media reports Tehran’s counter-proposal includes recognition of sovereignty over Hormuz and compensation for war damage. Baghaei describes the proposal as “reasonable” and “generous” despite Trump’s criticism.