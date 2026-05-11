No internet for 73 days: Digital siege triggers layoffs, economic collapse in Iran

Internet watchdog NetBlocks describes the backout as the longest recorded national internet shutdown in a connected society, the restrictions are crippling Iran’s private sector and deepening pressure on an economy already battered by years of sanctions and inflation.

According to Bloomberg, NetBlocks estimates the restrictions have already cost Iran’s economy more than $2.6 billion. The New York Times separately reported that Iranian officials estimate the conflict has directly and indirectly affected up to three million jobs.

“Throughout my career, I have worked hard, continuously learned, and tried to grow,” he told the newspaper. “Yet at this stage of my life, I find myself in an uncertain and ambiguous position.”

Business owners and analysts say the internet shutdown itself — rather than the bombing campaign alone — is becoming one of the biggest drivers of economic collapse.

“The wave of job cuts, the economic shock and the recession that we’re now seeing is mainly because of the digital siege, not the bombs,” a Tehran-based clothing business owner told Bloomberg.

Digikala, often called the “Amazon of Iran”, has reportedly cut around 200 employees, while Kamva, an Iranian e-commerce platform, announced it was shutting down entirely after months of disruptions and internet restrictions.

He told the NYT that he and his wife have sold their cars and jewellery to survive after his second layoff in less than a year.

“It pains me to see how this situation has affected my wife’s spirit,” he said. “But we are doing our best to hold on to hope.”

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.