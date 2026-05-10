Digital bomb: How ‘elite’ internet access deepened divisions in Iran amid rising anger

Dubai: Tehran’s prolonged internet blackout is no longer just cutting Iranians off from the outside world — it is now creating what critics describe as a two-tier digital system dividing the country into privileged insiders and millions trapped behind censorship walls.

“Imagine dealing with unemployment and crazy inflation, and somehow managing to scrape together money just to buy a few gigabytes of VPN to check the news or have a voice online,” a Tehran resident named Faraz told CNN.

At the centre of the controversy is Internet Pro — a restricted-access system launched earlier this year through the Mobile Communications Company of Iran (MCI), which is linked to entities close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

At a time when Iran’s leadership is trying to project national unity against the US and Israel, the battle over internet access is instead exposing widening fractures inside Iranian society.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.