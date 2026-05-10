Iran's Revolutionary Guards threaten US Middle East sites as Trump awaits Tehran response

Marco Rubio meets Qatar PM as US awaits Iran response to Washington’s peace proposal
Satellite images have shown an apparent oil slick spreading off the coast of Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal for the Islamic republic.
It was not immediately clear what caused the apparent spill, which was off the island's west coast and appeared to cover more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometres), according to global monitor Orbital EOS.
A UK-based non-governmental organisation, the Conflict and Environment Observatory, told AFP that by Saturday the slick was "much reduced", and may have been caused by leaking oil infrastructure.
Kharg Island is at the heart of Iran's oil export industry, a lynchpin of its battered economy, and lies in the Gulf far north of the narrow Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said its forces disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman after a confrontation with Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was part of ongoing American blockade measures targeting Iran. The tankers, identified as M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, were reportedly prevented from entering Iranian ports.
"If everybody agrees to it, Iran can be fully confident that it will export these materials to a friendly country that has cooperated and will continue to cooperate on the peaceful atom, and it doesn't strive to weaponise it. We have never once said that there is any evidence about Iran's striving for nuclear weapons. And all other participants, in my view, also could be interested," he added.
Putin recalled previous initiatives to manage Iran's uranium program, including proposals to process uranium in joint ventures under international supervision, emphasising that all operations would be overseen by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He added that Russia's offers remain on the table to ensure Iran's nuclear materials are handled safely and peacefully.
"Our offers are still on the table," Putin said.
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US President Donald Trump told Italian media that he is "still considering" relocating troops from bases in Italy, adding that "Italy was not there when we needed it," local media reported.
Trump made the remarks in a phone interview, during which he refused to comment on Iran's response to a US peace proposal, which had been expected on Friday, according to the report by local newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards threatened to target US sites in the Middle East if its tankers come under fire, Iranian media reported, as Washington was left waiting for Tehran's response to its latest negotiating position.
"Any attack on Iranian tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack on one of the American centres in the region and enemy ships," the Guards said, a day after US strikes on two Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
US President Donald Trump had said on Friday he was expecting Iran's answer to Washington's latest proposal for a peace deal "supposedly tonight".
Any attack on Iranian tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack on one of the American centres in the region and enemy shipsIran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
But if Tehran sent Pakistani mediators a response, there was no public sign of it, and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly questioned the reliability of US leadership.
"The recent escalation of tensions by American forces in the Persian Gulf and their numerous actions in violating the ceasefire have added to suspicions about the motivation and seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy," he said in a call with his Turkish counterpart, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.
Top US diplomat Marco Rubio met Saturday with the leader of Mideast ally Qatar, the State Department said, highlighting the Gulf state's role as a key intermediary for Washington as it awaited Tehran's response on a peace proposal.
"The Secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's partnership on a range of issues," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement on the meeting between Rubio and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also Qatar's foreign minister.
"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed US support for Qatar's defense, and the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East."
Israel carried out strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least nine people in the south according to authorities, with raids also targeting a highway not far from Beirut outside of Hezbollah's traditional strongholds.
The fresh attacks were some of the most intense since the start of a three-week-old ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah that has done little to halt daily exchanges of fire, mostly in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah said Saturday that it had targeted troops in northern Israel with drones on at least two occasions in response to the continued strikes.
The Israeli military said "several" explosive drones were launched into Israeli territory, with one army reservist severely wounded and two others moderately injured in one of the attacks.
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss regional developments and efforts to maintain stability.
According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides discussed the latest situation in the region, particularly the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, along with ongoing efforts aimed at de-escalation and strengthening regional security.
In a post on X, the ministry said Qatar stressed the importance of all parties engaging with mediation efforts, warning that a lasting solution depends on dialogue and addressing the “root causes of the crisis.”
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones