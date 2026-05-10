Iran's Revolutionary Guards threaten US Middle East sites as Trump awaits Tehran response

"If everybody agrees to it, Iran can be fully confident that it will export these materials to a friendly country that has cooperated and will continue to cooperate on the peaceful atom, and it doesn't strive to weaponise it. We have never once said that there is any evidence about Iran's striving for nuclear weapons. And all other participants, in my view, also could be interested," he added.

Putin recalled previous initiatives to manage Iran's uranium program, including proposals to process uranium in joint ventures under international supervision, emphasising that all operations would be overseen by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He added that Russia's offers remain on the table to ensure Iran's nuclear materials are handled safely and peacefully.

"Our offers are still on the table," Putin said.