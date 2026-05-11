GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Arab Parliament Speaker condemns drone attack on Kuwait

Statement voices full solidarity with Kuwait’s defensive measures and airspace safety

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

CAIRO: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the hostile drone attack within Kuwait’s airspace, stressing that such acts constitute a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and preserve the safety of its territory and airspace, underscoring that Kuwait’s security is an integral part of Arab national security.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament also praised the readiness, high efficiency and constant vigilance of the Kuwaiti armed forces, as well as their demonstrated capability to confront any threats targeting the nation’s security and the safety of citizens and residents on its territory.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwait flag

UAE condemns terrorist drone attacks on Kuwait

1m read
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament

Arab Parliament condemns Iranian attacks targeting UAE

1m read
A combination photo showing Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (left) and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Iran's Ghalibaf schools Hegseth: Goodluck blockading us

2m read
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (left) and US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade

3m read