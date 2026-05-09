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Arab Parliament denounces Iranian strikes on UAE as ‘terrorist attacks’

Speaker warns repeated strikes violate international law, endanger Arab national security

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Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament
WAM

Cairo: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, condemned the Iranian aggressive and terrorist attacks targeting the UAE with ballistic missiles and drones, stressing that these acts constitute a serious escalation and a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness, while posing a direct threat to Arab national security.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament said in a statement on Saturday that the Iranian regime’s repeated barbaric attacks once again confirm its aggressive approach and insistence on fuelling instability, undermining the security and stability of the region, and threatening regional and international peace and security.

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Al Yamahi stressed that the Arab Parliament stands firmly alongside the UAE in all measures and actions it takes to defend its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to protect its citizens and residents, affirming that the UAE’s security is an integral part of Arab national security.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament also called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their legal and moral responsibilities and adopt an immediate and deterrent stance against these terrorist attacks to ensure an end to repeated Iranian violations, stressing that the security of the UAE and Arab countries cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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