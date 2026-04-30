Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade: 'No wells exploded in 3 days — try 30 and we'll Livestream it'

Ghalibaf ridicules ‘junk advice’ behind blockade, blames Washington for $120 oil
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has mocked the Trump administration's naval blockade.
In his taunting English message on X, Ghalibaf mocked the Trump administration's oil blockade strategy, noting that after three days, no Iranian oil wells had "exploded" from the predicted pressure buildup caused by blocked exports.
The US military is enforcing a commercial maritime blockade aimed to trap regime's oil inside Iran, forcing a choice between slashing production (losing revenue) or risking infrastructure damage from clogging and over-pressurisation in pipelines and reservoirs.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, 64, a former military commander serving as the Speaker of Iran's Parliament since 2020, sarcastically offered to extend the blockade to 30 days and livestream proof of Iran's stability.
A former IRGC Air Force commander and Tehran mayor (2005–2017), he has a background in engineering and a reputation as a "pragmatic" hardliner with deep roots in Iran's security apparatus.
A reported internal struggle within Iran has seen Ghalibaf and other civilian leaders being sidelined by Major General Ahmad Vahidi, named IRGC Commander in late February.
In his X post, Ghalibaf blamed "junk advice" from US figures like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for pushing the theory, claiming it had instead spiked global oil prices to $120 per barrel, with $140 likely as the “next stop”.
Brent crude jumped 6% to $118.0, up by $6.77, as of 8.30 AM in Tokyo trade on Thursday (April 30, 2026).
Ghalibaf’s message: Rather than crippling Iran, the policy was harming American drivers and the economy.
Senior Iran regime officials including Ghalibaf appear to have unfettered access to the Internet amid a web blackout imposed on ordinary Iranians following military clashes with the US and Israel.
The Iranian official argued the flaw lay not in the blockade concept but in Washington's arrogant "mindset", underestimating Iranian resilience.
This post is part of Ghalibaf's active English-language information campaign during the 2026 conflict, projecting defiance while negotiations falter amid internal Iranian debates.
It highlights how sanctions and blockades can produce "unintended consequences" like higher energy costs worldwide, turning economic pressure into a double-edged sword.
For the Iran regime, it reinforces narratives of endurance; for markets and US policymakers, it underscores the risks of escalation in a volatile oil-dependent global economy.
It ties into regime propaganda emphasising “resistance” and resilience amid internal debates over negotiations, power struggles (e.g., with IRGC figures), and economic strain on the Iranian rial and budget.
Oil at $120+ benefits Iran indirectly (higher prices for whatever it can sell via blockade “workarounds”) but risks broader escalation, including potential Strait of Hormuz disruptions.