Ghalibaf raises stakes: Iran threatens 'action' if Israel expands Lebanon offensive

Iranian speaker ties diplomacy to end of Israeli operations in Lebanon
Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatened to halt negotiations and confront Israel if its military operations in Lebanon continue, amid heightened regional tensions.
Ghalibaf said he had phone call with Nabih Berri, speaker of Lebanon's parliament, in which emphasised solidarity with Hezbollah and Lebanese allies. "If the Zionist regime's crimes in Lebanon persist, we will not only stop the talks but will stand against them," he posted on X.
He concluded with chants of "Long live the resistance! Long live the defense of the motherland! Long live the brotherhood of the Iranian and Lebanese nations!"
The statement comes against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, part of broader 2026 hostilities that have included direct Iran-Israel exchanges.
Iran has long provided support to the Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed militia that has long operated as a "state within a state".
The group, listed as a terrorist organisation by the UAE, the GCC, the US, the UK and several other countries, is a key proxy in Iran's narrative of "axis of resistance" against Israel.
Ghalibaf, a prominent hard-liner and former IRGC commander, plays a key role in Iran's strategic messaging and past ceasefire talks. His remarks underscore Tehran's willingness to escalate support for allies despite diplomatic pressures.