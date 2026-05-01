Iran’s Ghalibaf schools Hegseth with brutal geography lesson: ‘Good luck blockading us’

Ghalibaf mocks US defence chief with map: Iran’s borders longer than 2 US walls combined
In a sharp social media jab amid escalating US-Iran tensions, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament and a former IRGC commander, mocked American efforts to pressure Tehran through naval blockade and sanctions.
Ghalibaf posted a map overlay comparing Iran’s extensive borders to hypothetical walls across the United States.
“If you build two walls — one from NYC to the West Coast and another from LA to the East Coast — the total length will be 7,755 km, which is still about 1,000 km short of Iran’s total borders," he wrote, adding a smirking emoji.
“Good luck blockading a country with those borders”.
A postscript helpfully converted for his target: “P.S. For Pete Hegseth: 1 km = 0.62 mi.”
The post targets US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host and ex-infantry officer in the Army National Guard, appointed by President Trump to head the Pentagon.
It comes as Washington has pursued economic and naval blockade, including pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence following recent military exchanges.
Ghalibaf's geography lesson underscores Iran’s vast 8,300–8,700 km of combined land and sea frontiers, spanning rugged mountains, deserts, and multiple neighbours — making a comprehensive physical or naval blockade logistically daunting.
The taunt quickly went viral, drawing over 700,000 views and amplifying Iranian defiance online.
Critics countered that sea-based chokepoints like Hormuz remain vulnerable IRGC's threats, while Iran's economy strains under Western sanctions and US naval blockade.
Ghalibaf's barb highlights a core asymmetry: Iran's geographic scale versus America's preference for targeted maritime leverage in the ongoing standoff.
Still, the exchange reflects heightened rhetorical warfare as both sides navigate escalation risks in the Middle East.