US-Iran ceasefire: The war has cost estimated $25 billion, says US, while Trump plans long blockade of Iran's ports

French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies said Wednesday net profit had risen 51 per cent in the first quarter to $5.8 billion, boosted by higher oil prices linked to the war in the Middle East, drawing criticism from climate groups.

Growth in its oil and gas production in Brazil, Libya and Australia allowed the group to offset losses in the Gulf region, which is normally equivalent to 15 per cent of its total oil and gas business, the company said in a statement.

It also highlighted its "ability to capitalise on rising prices".

The company's oil and gas production rose four per cent in the quarter, with the amount of liquefied natural gas transported by sea gaining 12 per cent.

TotalEnergies also said its trading arm had produced "a very strong performance."

In early April, the Financial Times reported that TotalEnergies had earned more than one billion dollars by buying almost all of the exportable oil cargoes in the Middle East, at a time when US-Israeli attacks on Iran had closed the key Strait of Hormuz and sent oil prices soaring.