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Iran declares Hormuz Strait 'closed' to all ships, oil tankers

Tehran’s move to shut strategic chokepoint escalates confrontation with Washington

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Iran announced the closure of Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday on renewed US attacks overnight following the downing of a US Army AH-64 helicopter blamed by Trump on the IRGC.
Iran announced the closure of Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday on renewed US attacks overnight following the downing of a US Army AH-64 helicopter blamed by Trump on the IRGC.
AFP

Iran has announced the "closure" of the Strait of Hormuz to all ships and oil tankers as tensions in the region flared following Iran’s downing of a US Army helicopter on Monday during a patrol in the region.

Trump blamed Iran for the shotdown of the US AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent days amid broader regional conflict, including efforts to enforce blockades, protect commercial shipping and counter Iranian-backed actions. Iran has denied responsibility for unprovoked attacks and accused the US of aggression, while the US has described its operations as proportional and defensive.

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