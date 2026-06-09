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Trump says US 'must act' after Apache helicopter shot down by Iran near Hormuz: What to know

Unmanned vessel saves pilots as US probes cause of Hormuz Apache incident

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Strait of Hormuz crash deepens regional strain amid Iran-Israel confrontations
Strait of Hormuz crash deepens regional strain amid Iran-Israel confrontations

A US Army Apache helicopter was reported to have gone down near the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, amid heightened regional tensions.

US President Donald Trump said the aircraft was shot down by Iran and that Washington “must respond”, although there has been no independent confirmation of the claim.

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How were the crew rescued?

The two pilots aboard the helicopter survived the incident and were rescued after spending around two hours in the water. The operation was carried out using a US Navy unmanned surface vessel, marking what officials described as the first known drone-assisted rescue at sea by the US military. The crew is reported to be safe and in stable condition.

What is known about the cause?

US Central Command has said the incident is under investigation, and no official cause has been confirmed. Details remain limited, with military authorities yet to establish whether the helicopter was shot down or experienced a technical failure during patrol operations.

Drone-assisted rescue: A first

The two crew members were rescued after spending around two hours in the water using a 24-foot unmanned surface vessel, the Corsair, operated by the U.S. Navy’s Task Force 59. Capt. Tim Hawkins of US Central Command confirmed this marked the first known U.S. military drone-assisted rescue at sea.

The drone transported the aviators to a safe location, where they were later airlifted by helicopter.

Multi-force operation

The rescue involved coordination between:

  • US Naval Forces Central Command

  • 82nd Airborne Division

  • USAir Force units

  • Navy’s Fifth Fleet Task Force 59

Both pilots were reported in stable condition.

Cause of crash under investigation

Military officials have not confirmed the cause of the Apache crash, which occurred during a patrol mission in international waters. The incident comes amid heightened Middle East tensions, following recent exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel that have strained an already fragile ceasefire.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments. US Apache helicopters have been used to enforce blockades on Iranian crude shipments and intercept drones. Incidents in this area can impact global energy prices and increase military tensions across the region.

What is the wider context?

The crash occurred as clashes continue between Iran and Israel. Israel has intensified operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, while diplomatic efforts, mainly led by Pakistan, aim to stabilise the region. Despite a ceasefire, the situation remains volatile, with the global economy already affected.

The incident highlights the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, the role of US military assets in enforcing regional security, and the first-ever use of a sea drone in a military rescue, marking a potential shift in how naval operations handle emergencies.

Related Topics:
AmericaUS-Israel-Iran war

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