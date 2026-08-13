Iran rejects Donald Trump’s ‘total control’ claim as US blockade redirects more vessels
Highlights
Yemen's Houthis announced new military operations targeting Saudi assets, including a direct strike on a military transport vessel in the Red Sea and coordinated strikes on key Saudi-backed positions inland, according to Press TV.
The military spokesperson of the Houthis said in a statement that the rebel group "successfully targeted Saudi enemy troop concentrations, weapons depots, and command centres in the Mocha area and the Tadawin camp in Marib Governorate with a large number of ballistic missiles and drones. The strikes were precise and resulted in dozens of casualties, including Saudis".
It further added that the "group will continue their operations targeting all Saudi troop concentrations through which they seek to escalate tensions and seize control of our beloved country".
Four more Iran-linked ships were "redirected" by the US Central Command on Wednesday as American forces continue to enforce the “steel wall” naval blockade against Iran.
This brings the total of ship redirections to 59 commercial vessels, 3 “disabled”, and 2 boarded as of August 12, 2026.
The previous day’s figures (August 11) stood at 55 redirected, 3 disabled, and 2 boarded, indicating continued interdiction activity.
The blockade targets vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports and coastal areas. CentCom has repeatedly stated that the Strait of Hormuz itself remains open for neutral transit to or from non-Iranian destinations, with US forces assisting commercial traffic through the waterway while enforcing restrictions solely on Iran-bound or Iran-origin shipping.
Iran has rejected President Donald Trump's claim that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted. The Iranian regime said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation. "Claims and repeated posts by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.
US natural gas production is on track to hit a new annual record in 2026, with output forecast to average 122.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). That would eclipse the previous annual record of 118.5 Bcf/d set in 2025, marking an increase of about 4 Bcf/d, or 3.4%, in just one year.
World oil demand is forecast to decline by 1.6 mb/d in 2026, 510 kb/d more than estimate in last month’s report, as the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and elevated fuel prices continue to weigh on oil consumption, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) Oil Market Report (OMR) for August, released on Wednesday (August 12, 2026). The monthly report noted that annual contractions will nevertheless ease from 4.9 mb/d in 2Q26 to 2.8 mb/d in 3Q26, before returning to growth in the final quarter. Global oil demand is projected to expand by 2.4 mb/d in 2027.
The US Central Command (CentCom) said that US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two others as part of efforts to enforce a blockade against Iran.
The command stated: "As of August 12, US forces have redirected 59 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance with the blockade." Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump claimed that the US exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, and he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit.
US President Donald Trump was secretly moved from the Air Force One after US officials identified a specific and credible threat involving an Iranian-linked group in Turkey, US media reported.
New details from the New York Times reported just how serious the Iranian threat was to Air Force One, including a surface-to-air missile threat against the plane. CNN, meanwhile, reported that the threat involved a shoulder-fired missile and was serious enough to prompt the Secret Service and military to devise a covert evacuation plan. Another report stated the Iranians knew where he was staying in Ankara.
Trump switched planes via catering truck on his way back from Turkey via the UK.
Day 162: Trump says US has ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz
Day 161: Tehran: Hormuz stays shut as US-Iran diplomacy push continues
Day 160: Tehran reshuffles military
Day 159: Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan
Day 158: Trump says Iran can’t ‘go on much longer’