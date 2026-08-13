Yemen's Houthis announced new military operations targeting Saudi assets, including a direct strike on a military transport vessel in the Red Sea and coordinated strikes on key Saudi-backed positions inland, according to Press TV.

The military spokesperson of the Houthis said in a statement that the rebel group "successfully targeted Saudi enemy troop concentrations, weapons depots, and command centres in the Mocha area and the Tadawin camp in Marib Governorate with a large number of ballistic missiles and drones. The strikes were precise and resulted in dozens of casualties, including Saudis".

It further added that the "group will continue their operations targeting all Saudi troop concentrations through which they seek to escalate tensions and seize control of our beloved country".