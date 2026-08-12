US-Iran war: Hormuz remains closed as talks continue

Tensions surge as strategic shipping lane faces renewed threats
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States has “total” control of the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington and Tehran remained at an impasse over conditions for reopening the vital waterway.
“Iran is going fine, doing just absolutely fine. We totally control the Strait of Hormuz, we have control over it. Nobody else, just us,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.
“Our Navy is unbelievable and things are going great for our country,” he added. “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They do not have control, we have control, we own it,” he said.
Trump also said he had little trust in Iran as negotiations over the strait remained unresolved.
“I do not trust Iran. I am the last person to trust Iran. They lied to me constantly,” Trump said.
Trump said the United States was “in a very good position” and argued that Iran was no longer “the bully of the Middle East.”
“At some point they might do something and they get blown away, but right now we are in a very good position,” he said.
President Donald Trump has confirmed that US security officials secretly moved him to a different aircraft after the Nato summit in Turkey last month because of a potential threat linked to Iran. Trump said the decision was made by the Secret Service and the military.
The disclosure follows reporting that Trump was covertly transferred from the presidential aircraft to a smaller military jet at Ankara airport. He was reportedly moved inside an airport catering truck to conceal the operation.
Trump had appeared to board the familiar Air Force One after the NATO summit. But the aircraft was reportedly used as a decoy, while Trump was secretly moved to another plane.
US officials previously told CBS News that intelligence had identified a credible Iranian threat, including a possible missile attack against the presidential aircraft. Trump said he did not ask for detailed information about the threat.
A US helicopter fired missiles on Tuesday into the engine room of a Panama-flagged cargo ship that attempted to break the American blockade of Iran's ports, the United States military said.
The US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired on and disabled the M/V Vela Nova "after the ship's civilian crew ignored repeated warnings from American forces," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, adding that the vessel "is no longer transiting to Iran in violation of the US blockade."
It was the third time the United States, in a months-long war against Iran, has forcibly halted a vessel since reinstating the ports blockade on July 14.
CENTCOM said it has redirected 55 ships that tried to run the blockade and boarded two others as of Tuesday.
Day 161: Tehran: Strait of Hormuz stays shut as US-Iran diplomacy push continues
Day 160: Tehran reshuffles military
Day 159: Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan
Day 158: Trump says Iran can’t ‘go on much longer’
Day 157: Iran says Oman deal alone won’t reopen Hormuz
Day 156: Iran says new Strait of Hormuz shipping route agreed with Oman
DAY 155: Resolving US-Iran conflict in 'progressive stages'
Day 154: Trump says Iran talks ongoing as IRGC warns of readiness