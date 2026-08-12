US-Iran war: Hormuz remains closed as talks continue

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States has “total” control of the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington and Tehran remained at an impasse over conditions for reopening the vital waterway.

“Iran is going fine, doing just absolutely fine. We totally control the Strait of Hormuz, we have control over it. Nobody else, just us,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

“Our Navy is unbelievable and things are going great for our country,” he added. “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They do not have control, we have control, we own it,” he said.

Trump also said he had little trust in Iran as negotiations over the strait remained unresolved.

“I do not trust Iran. I am the last person to trust Iran. They lied to me constantly,” Trump said.

Trump said the United States was “in a very good position” and argued that Iran was no longer “the bully of the Middle East.”

“At some point they might do something and they get blown away, but right now we are in a very good position,” he said.