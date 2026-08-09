Inside Iran’s Hormuz strategy: Keep Trump from walking away

Tehran appears determined to hold on to its most powerful bargaining chip until US President Donald Trump delivers on commitments Washington made under a June 17 memorandum of understanding, according to analysts cited by The New York Times.

Iranian security chief Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr demanded that the US lift its naval blockade and sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical exports, release frozen Iranian assets, withdraw US forces from around Iran and end attacks on Tehran and its regional allies.

Most of the conditions Iran laid out on Saturday for reopening Hormuz are not new. They largely mirror commitments contained in the June agreement with Washington.

That helps explain why Iran is continuing to keep the vital energy artery largely closed even as separate negotiations with Oman over how shipping could eventually move through the strait approach their final stages.

“Iranian officials are concerned that if the strait opens, Trump would walk away from this conflict without feeling the need to resolve it,” he said.

Until that trust gap narrows, Iran appears determined not to surrender the card it believes gives it the greatest influence over Trump: control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Batmanghelidj said the critical issue was not necessarily the size of individual concessions but whether Washington could demonstrate that it would honour them.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.