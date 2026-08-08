Will Trump meet Iran’s latest price to reopen Strait of Hormuz?

Dubai: Iran has laid out sweeping demands that the United States must meet before the Strait of Hormuz can fully reopen, complicating hopes that an emerging Iran-Oman agreement could quickly restore normal shipping through the critical waterway.

The conditions raise the stakes over the strait, through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil normally flows, and make clear that Tehran does not regard an agreement with Oman over shipping routes as sufficient to reopen it.

The emerging picture is clear: Iran and Oman may be close to agreeing on a shipping route, but reopening Hormuz now hinges on a much bigger bargain between Washington and Tehran.

No tankers have loaded crude at Kharg Island, which handles about 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, since July 31, according to shipping and satellite data cited by the Financial Times.

The UAE condemned the attack as a “blatant violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and accused the IRGC of using the strait for “economic pressure or blackmail”. No injuries were reported.

Washington has opposed any arrangement that would formalise Iranian control of Hormuz or allow Tehran to charge vessels for passage. Iran, however, insists the strait will not simply return to its pre-war status.

The distinction is crucial: Iran and Oman may agree on how ships should move through Hormuz, but that does not mean normal traffic will resume.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.