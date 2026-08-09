US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know this evening as Strait of Hormuz tensions persist

UAE flights mostly running, but travellers warned of sudden regional disruptions
The US-Iran conflict has entered a critical diplomatic phase, but there is little sign yet of a breakthrough on the ground.
Talks mediated by Oman on managing the strategically important Strait of Hormuz are continuing, with Iran saying progress has been made. However, Tehran has made clear that any wider reopening of the waterway will depend on Washington meeting a long list of demands.
For UAE residents, the immediate impact is being felt mainly through regional security concerns, shipping and aviation. Airlines continue to operate most services from the UAE, but some regional routes remain vulnerable to cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes.
Here are the key developments to know this evening:
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened until the United States accepts Tehran's demands.
Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said Iran's strategy was to keep control of the waterway until its conditions were accepted, describing the strait as a "theatre of war" rather than simply a shipping route.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a list of demands, saying the US must permanently end military action against Iran and its regional allies.
Tehran is also demanding:
An end to threats of further US military action.
The lifting of sanctions.
The withdrawal of US forces from the region.
An end to the naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Compensation for war-related damage.
The unconditional release of frozen Iranian assets.
The demands could make an agreement on the waterway harder to reach, even as Oman continues its mediation efforts.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would continue to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, regardless of whether diplomacy produces an agreement.
"With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.
His comments underline the gap between the diplomatic efforts and Israel's stated position on Iran's nuclear programme.
Iranian channels affiliated with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reported that he met President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday.
If confirmed, it would be Khamenei's first reported meeting with the president after months of speculation over his health and a prolonged absence from public view.
The reported meeting focused on domestic and economic issues, including people's livelihoods, military developments, resource management, government spending and strengthening Iran's economic ties with foreign partners.
Separately, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency released a 12-second, undated video showing Khamenei seated and speaking with officials and advisers.
The footage did not provide independent evidence of his current health, and Mehr did not say when or where it was recorded.
The conflict is also continuing to spill across the region. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement said on Sunday that it had targeted an Aramco oil facility in Jazan on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast with a drone.
The group also claimed it had attacked Saudi forces and weapons depots in the Mokha area of Yemen's Red Sea coast, using ballistic missiles and drones. The claims could not be independently verified.
For people flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah, the main message remains simple: check your flight before leaving home and allow extra time at the airport.
Most UAE air services are operating, but selected regional routes, including services involving Bahrain and Kuwait, remain subject to disruption as airlines continue to monitor security developments.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) is also urging passengers to allow additional time because of the busy summer travel period.
If you are travelling today:
Check your flight status before setting off for the airport.
Allow at least three hours before departure.
Build in extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Check your airline's app for last-minute changes.
Use online check-in where available.
Make sure your mobile number and email address are up to date with the airline.
Keep checking for updates until you are at the airport.
Flight schedules can change with little warning during periods of regional uncertainty. Airline notifications and official airport updates remain the best sources for the latest information on your individual flight.
For UAE residents, the wider picture tonight is one of diplomacy under pressure. Oman-led efforts to find a workable arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, but Iran's demands for a broader change in US policy mean a quick return to normal shipping remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, continued attacks involving Iran-backed groups and the possibility of further regional disruption mean travellers, businesses and shipping operators across the Gulf are likely to remain cautious.