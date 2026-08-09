US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know this evening as Strait of Hormuz tensions persist

Meanwhile, continued attacks involving Iran-backed groups and the possibility of further regional disruption mean travellers, businesses and shipping operators across the Gulf are likely to remain cautious.

For UAE residents, the wider picture tonight is one of diplomacy under pressure. Oman-led efforts to find a workable arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, but Iran's demands for a broader change in US policy mean a quick return to normal shipping remains uncertain.

Flight schedules can change with little warning during periods of regional uncertainty. Airline notifications and official airport updates remain the best sources for the latest information on your individual flight.

For people flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah, the main message remains simple: check your flight before leaving home and allow extra time at the airport.

The group also claimed it had attacked Saudi forces and weapons depots in the Mokha area of Yemen's Red Sea coast, using ballistic missiles and drones. The claims could not be independently verified.

The conflict is also continuing to spill across the region. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement said on Sunday that it had targeted an Aramco oil facility in Jazan on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast with a drone.

The footage did not provide independent evidence of his current health, and Mehr did not say when or where it was recorded.

If confirmed, it would be Khamenei's first reported meeting with the president after months of speculation over his health and a prolonged absence from public view.

"With an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would continue to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, regardless of whether diplomacy produces an agreement.

The demands could make an agreement on the waterway harder to reach, even as Oman continues its mediation efforts.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a list of demands, saying the US must permanently end military action against Iran and its regional allies.

Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi said Iran's strategy was to keep control of the waterway until its conditions were accepted, describing the strait as a "theatre of war" rather than simply a shipping route.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened until the United States accepts Tehran's demands.

For UAE residents, the immediate impact is being felt mainly through regional security concerns, shipping and aviation. Airlines continue to operate most services from the UAE, but some regional routes remain vulnerable to cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes.

Talks mediated by Oman on managing the strategically important Strait of Hormuz are continuing, with Iran saying progress has been made. However, Tehran has made clear that any wider reopening of the waterway will depend on Washington meeting a long list of demands.

The US-Iran conflict has entered a critical diplomatic phase, but there is little sign yet of a breakthrough on the ground.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.