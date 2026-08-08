Foreign Ministry says attack violates UN resolution protecting freedom of navigation
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attack targeting an ADNOC-affiliated tanker with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. No injuries were reported.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirms freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial shipping or any disruption to international maritime routes.
The ministry stressed that targeting commercial vessels and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic coercion amounts to acts of piracy by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and poses a direct threat to regional stability, the security of its peoples and global energy security.
The UAE called on Iran to immediately halt these hostile attacks, fully cease all acts of aggression and reopen the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally to safeguard regional security and ensure the stability of the global economy and international trade.