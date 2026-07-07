US-Iran tensions: Khamenei’s funeral procession draws crowds; tanker fire in Strait of Hormuz

Macron, Zelensky join Ankara talks as Trump pressed on Iran, Ukraine and NATO
Highlights
The body of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with those of his family members, has been brought to the Holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, where mourners are gathering for farewell ceremonies and funeral prayers.
The ceremony is expected to draw large crowds as supporters pay their respects ahead of the burial rites.
Saudi Arabia has cut its crude oil prices for August by $11 a barrel, marking the steepest reduction in 26 years as competition among major oil producers intensifies.
The latest cut follows a $6-per-barrel reduction for July after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, pushing oil prices back to levels seen before February 28. Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude price for Asian buyers is now $1.50 below the Oman/Dubai average.
The move comes after Opec+ and its allies, including Russia, agreed to raise output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from August, following similar production increases in June and July. Brent crude futures slipped 47 cents to $71.70 a barrel on Monday evening (IST).
NATO leaders will highlight rising defence spending at a summit in Ankara, Turkey, as European allies seek to ease tensions with US President Donald Trump over burden-sharing and the war with Iran.
NATO chief Mark Rutte said members were making “transformational progress” towards their pledge to raise security spending to 5% of GDP. European nations are also preparing a possible naval mission near the Strait of Hormuz while seeking clarity on the US-Iran situation.
The summit comes as Europe takes on a bigger role in its own defence and support for Ukraine, with allies committing to maintain at least €70 billion ($80 billion) in annual military aid for Kyiv in 2026 and 2027. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to push for stronger air defence support and meet Trump in Ankara.
An "unknown projectile" struck and caused a fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, British maritime security agency UKMTO said.
The incident occurred near one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, despite a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and ongoing efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident took place eight nautical miles east of Limah, Oman.
"A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile on the port side causing a fire, whilst travelling southbound," UKMTO said in a post on X.
The agency said there were no reports of casualties or environmental damage.
"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency added, saying authorities were investigating.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Monday in Syria, making him the first major western leader to visit the war-torn country since the ouster of Bashar Al Assad in 2024.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited in April but Macron is the first leader from western Europe or North America to do so.
The French president's visit comes during a period of relative calm in the Middle East after the monthlong war in Iran and Lebanon. He will travel next to Ankara, Turkey, for the NATO summit, where Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is also expected to attend and hold a high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Syria's state-run SANA news agency said Macron would visit with a business delegation to discuss regional security as well as business and investment opportunities.
Macron was greeted at Damascus airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani.
Macron hosted al-Sharaa in Paris in May 2025, where he urged European and US leaders to lift longstanding sanctions on Damascus. Most of those sanctions had since been lifted.
Lebanese state media said an Israeli strike on a car in the country's south on Monday killed four people, including three women, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said a school principal, her mother, a foreign female domestic worker and a male Syrian worker were killed when an Israeli drone targeted their car as they returned from inspecting their family home in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.
The Israeli military said that it identified "four suspects" approaching the area its forces occupy in southern Lebanon who posed a threat and so "conducted a precise strike in order to remove the threat".
Trump said Washington remains open to a nuclear deal with Iran but warned that military force would follow if negotiations fail. He said the US objective is to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, not regime change.
Trump claimed recent US strikes had severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities and said diplomacy was still the preferred path. He warned that the US could target key Iranian infrastructure if needed, while expressing hope for a negotiated settlement.
The body of Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrived in the holy city of Qom on Monday evening ahead of a planned procession the following day, state television reported.
"The body of the martyred leader has arrived in Qom," south of the capital Tehran, state television said on social media, alongside footage showing a helicopter carrying Khamenei's body landing in the city.
Day 129: Body of Khamenei arrives in Qom ahead of procession
Day 128: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral
Day 127: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral
Day 126: Netanyahu, Trump agree to meet in US 'soon'
Day 125: Iran denounces US-led security summit of 12 nations
Day 124: Iran says Qatar talks with US on war MoU concluded
Day 123: Iran says US blockade stopped oil exports completely
Day 122: IRGC Navy spokesperson Akbarzadeh dies in car 'mishap'
Day 121: Iran warns against attacks from regional territory
Day 120: US–Iran ceasefire under strain as drones target Bahrain