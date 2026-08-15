UAE says attack on an ADNOC vessel threatens regional stability and global energy security
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned what it described as an aggressive Iranian attack on an ADNOC vessel while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. No injuries were reported.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which stressed freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the disruption of international maritime routes.
The ministry said attacks on commercial shipping, and the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a means of pressure or economic coercion, amounted to acts of piracy by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
It said such actions posed a direct threat to the stability of the region and its people, as well as to global energy security.
The UAE called on Iran to halt the attacks and fully comply with a cessation of all hostile acts.
It also called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened fully and unconditionally, saying this was necessary to safeguard regional security and support the stability of the global economy and international trade.