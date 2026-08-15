Trump vows to claim Hormuz: US President Donald Trump said he would declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory “pretty soon” after defeating Iran.

Iran rejects the claim: Tehran said the strait “has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian”, adding that it will only be opened or closed under Iran’s authority.

Trump defends Iran war: Trump said he would “never apologise” for military action against Iran, arguing that higher petrol prices are a worthwhile cost to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He insisted: “I did the right thing.”

Hormuz traffic remains low: Only 151 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past seven days, with traffic at just 17% of the pre-conflict average, according to UKMTO.

US blockade continues: CENTCOM said its forces have redirected 62 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two while enforcing the blockade against Iran.

ADNOC vessel attack: ADNOC confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. No injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control.

US carrier rotation: The USS George Washington is heading towards the Middle East and is expected to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has spent more than 240 consecutive days at sea.

Iran-US talks uncertain: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has not decided whether to resume negotiations with Washington, although Qatar and Pakistan have exchanged messages with both sides.