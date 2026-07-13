Footage shows US sea drones hitting Bandar Abbas facility amid shipping risks
The United States said it carried out a new wave of strikes on dozens of Iranian military targets, including the first combat deployment of one-way attack sea drones, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the July 12 operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, small boats linked to maritime operations, and a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Bandar Abbas.
The operation involved US fighter aircraft, naval vessels, aerial drones and, for the first time, sea drones, CENTCOM said.
CENTCOM said three US-made Corsair autonomous surface drones struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility at Bandar Abbas on Sunday.
"Using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran," the command said in a post on X.
The US military said the strikes were aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier today, CENTCOM released video footage showing explosions near piers at Bandar Abbas, with fires and smoke rising from the port. The footage also showed aircraft and other military assets involved in the wider operation.
The US said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping and that its forces will continue operations to maintain freedom of navigation.
Iranian state media reported explosions on Monday in several locations, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask and Qeshm Island.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA said a projectile hit a water pumping station in Mahshahr County, Khuzestan province, killing one person and injuring four others.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched retaliatory attacks on military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan in response to US strikes.
The IRGC claimed it targeted:
Kuwait: Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base, including fuel facilities, Patriot air defence systems and a radar site.
Bahrain: Facilities at Sheikh Isa Air Base.
Jordan: Prince Hassan Air Base, including fuel depots and ammunition storage areas.
The claims have not been independently verified.
The latest escalation has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy routes.
Only 14 vessels, including seven commercial ships, crossed the strategic waterway on Sunday, according to maritime tracker Kpler, indicating the strait remains open despite Iran's claims. At least three commodity vessels had transited by Monday.
Traffic was down 52% from the previous week as more ships avoided the route or switched off tracking signals. Despite the decline, the waterway remains open, with some vessels continuing to use alternative routes.
The International Maritime Organization has warned of security risks, including the threat of sea mines, while Iran said it fired “warning shots” at two ships. The IMO has reported four vessel attacks this month.
Iran’s military warned of a growing risk of regional conflict as the US and Iran continue exchanging strikes, further disrupting one of the world’s key energy shipping routes.