The operation aimed to curb Iran's threats against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz
The US military said it carried out another round of strikes against Iran, targeting command centres, missile sites, drone launch facilities and air defence systems linked to Tehran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation concluded at 9pm ET on July 20.
The strikes were aimed at reducing Iran's ability to continue attacks on commercial vessels using the strategic waterway, CENTCOM said.
Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has continued, with US forces helping facilitate the transit of about 900 commercial vessels carrying around 450 million barrels of crude oil since early May.
CENTCOM said its forces remain deployed in the region and are prepared to respond to threats against civilian vessels.
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