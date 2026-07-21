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US strikes Iran for 10th day as CENTCOM targets missile, drone sites

The operation aimed to curb Iran's threats against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Screengrab from footage of 10th consecutive night of US strikes on Iran.
Screengrab from footage of 10th consecutive night of US strikes on Iran.
X / CENTCOM

The US military said it carried out another round of strikes against Iran, targeting command centres, missile sites, drone launch facilities and air defence systems linked to Tehran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation concluded at 9pm ET on July 20.

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The strikes were aimed at reducing Iran's ability to continue attacks on commercial vessels using the strategic waterway, CENTCOM said.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has continued, with US forces helping facilitate the transit of about 900 commercial vessels carrying around 450 million barrels of crude oil since early May.

CENTCOM said its forces remain deployed in the region and are prepared to respond to threats against civilian vessels.

Follow our live coverage for the latest developments on the US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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