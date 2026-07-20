US aims to degrade Iranian capabilities threatening ships in Strait of Hormuz
US Central Command forces began a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 pm ET Sunday (3 am Gulf Standard Time on Monday) the ninth consecutive night of operations aimed at degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.
The strikes come amid ongoing tensions in the region, where Iranian forces have been accused of targeting shipping transiting the vital waterway.
CentCom said the operations will continue to hold Iranian forces accountable.
Details on specific targets hit or the extent of damage were not immediately released in the command's statement.
The Pentagon has not yet provided additional comment.
The latest action follows a pattern of US strikes in recent weeks.
Earlier CentCom statements described similar operations as responses to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, including incidents involving vessels like the Cyprus-flagged M/V GFS Galaxy.
US officials have emphasised the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. Iran has not issued an immediate public response to Sunday's strikes.
No US casualties were mentioned in the CentCom announcement.
The command has previously reported casualties from Iranian missile and drone attacks, including the deaths of two service members in Jordan on July 17.
The developments occur as the US maintains a significant military presence in the Middle East, with multiple aircraft carriers and other assets supporting operations in the CentCom area of responsibility.