GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran says tanker 'broke' the US blockade. Washington says 'not true'

Battle over Hormuz now being fought not only at sea, but over competing narratives

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A screengrab shows US Central Command military operations to enforce the naval blockade on Iran.
A screengrab shows US Central Command military operations to enforce the naval blockade on Iran.
X | @CentCom

Iranian state media reported that the commercial oil tanker M/T Nora had successfully broken through the US naval blockade.

On Friday, however, US Central Command (CentCom) rejected the claim, saying the tanker had not breached the blockade.

CentCom said US warships, hundreds of aircraft and thousands of American personnel remain deployed to enforce what it calls America's “steel wall” blockade around Iranian ports and coastal waters.

Why the dispute matters

The dispute matters because a successful tanker breakout would be more than a shipping story.

It would be a powerful propaganda victory for Tehran — and a direct challenge to Washington's attempt to demonstrate that it controls maritime access to and from Iran.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

What Washington says

CentCom position is blunt: the blockade remains intact.

The command has previously reported intercepting or redirecting commercial vessels suspected of attempting to reach Iranian ports.

Since the renewed US naval blockade against Iran came into effect on July 14, 2026, CentCom has said its troops redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two ships, and boarded two others.

The updated figures reflect operations recorded since the resumption of the blockade through late July 2026.

In tandem with these maritime interdictions, the U.S. Treasury has targeted over 100 shadow fleet vessels tied to Iranian crude oil transportation with economic sanctions

The most dramatic episode involved the M/T Belma, a Curaçao-flagged tanker that US forces said was sailing toward Kharg Island, Iran's major oil-export hub.

CentCom said the vessel ignored repeated warnings and was disabled by a US aircraft.

US Marines subsequently boarded M/T Wen Yao in the Gulf of Oman as part of what CENTCOM described as a verification operation.

The message from Washington is clear: commercial shipping is allowed to move through the region, but vessels attempting to violate the blockade will be intercepted.

Why the M/T Nora claim matters

The M/T Nora episode illustrates the information war surrounding the conflict.

For Iran, claiming that an oil tanker has broken through the blockade sends a simple message: America cannot stop Iranian-linked shipping.

For Washington, denying the claim reinforces the opposite narrative: The U.S. Navy controls the maritime space and is successfully enforcing the blockade.

At this point, the US denial should be treated as CentCom's official account, rather than independent proof that the Nora did or did not breach the blockade.

In a wartime environment, claims from both sides require independent verification.

Blockade is not the same as closing Hormuz

A key point is being lost in the headlines. The US has described its operation as a "blockade" of vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

CentCom has simultaneously said the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters remain "open", except to inbound and outbound vessels attempting to violate the blockade, which it says only applies to Iran-linked vessels.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US forces redirected 20 commercial vessels, board two and disabled two as naval blockade against Iran continues.

Hormuz blockade: How US imposes ‘Iron Wall’ on Iran

4m read
The guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) patrols the Arabian Sea on Friday, April 17, as US forces enforce a naval blockade on vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports.

US blockade of Iran: 12 ships redirected, two disabled

2m read
US Central Command has said the blockade targets only shipping linked to Iranian ports and is intended to cut off Tehran's oil exports while preserving freedom of navigation for other commercial traffic through the Gulf.

US blockade on Iran: 8 ships redirected, 1 disabled

2m read
A US fighter yet takes off for a mission. The US Central Command said the operations against Iranian regime targets will continue to hold its forces accountable.

US forces launch 9th night of strikes vs Iran regime

2m read