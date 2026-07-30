Guided-Missile Destroyers (e.g., Arleigh Burke-class like USS Spruance): Core surface combatants for patrols, radar surveillance, and direct action. Armed with 5-inch Mk 45 guns for disabling shots, missiles, and helicopters. They issue radio warnings, fire warning shots, or conduct precision disabling fire on engines.



ISR aircraft and drones: Includes MQ-9 Reapers, P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol planes, and other reconnaissance platforms. These provide wide-area surveillance, track vessels via radar/optics/AIS, and relay real-time intelligence for intercepts.

Fixed- and Rotary-Wing Aircraft: Land- and sea-based fighters (F-15s, F-35s, F/A-18s) for overwatch and strikes (e.g., AGM-114 Hellfire missiles from aircraft to disable tankers). Helicopters (from carriers, destroyers, or amphibious ships) transport Marines for boarding and provide close support.

Amphibious Ships and Embarked Marines: Units like the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on ships such as USS Tripoli. These enable visit-board-search-seizure (VBSS) operations using rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), fast-roping from helicopters, and small arms for ship seizures.